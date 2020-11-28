Bake Off finalist Laura Adlington received support from Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke

Ep10. Laura.

Great British Bake Off contestant Laura Adlington has revealed she received the Game of Thrones royal seal of approval from Queen Daenerys Targaryen actor Emilia Clarke.

The talented baker said her life “is now complete” after she revealed Clarke sent her a supportive message on social media.

Adlington made it to the final of the popular cooking show, with Peter Sawkins being crowned the eventual champion.

But some might argue the real winner is the person who had Khaleesi slide into their DMs.

She told Bake Off: Extra Slice host Jo Brand: “Emilia Clarke, mother of dragons from Game of Thrones, sent me a message.

“She just said, ‘Laura, me and my friends love you. Thanks for brightening up our lockdown. We hope you win.’

“I think she called me a ‘baking queen’. So my life is now complete, quite frankly. Friends with Matt Lucas and Emilia Clarke. Doesn’t get better than that, does it?”

Adlington made headlines after she hit out at trolls earlier in the competition when some were unhappy she was kept in over Hermine who was eliminated in the semi-final.

Writing on Twitter the following day, she said: “It's ok to be sad your favourite person didn't go through, but please remember it's not my fault. I don't make the decisions. GBBO is all about kindness and I haven't seen much of that on here."

She added: “It's easy to sit there on your sofa and judge. But I am a real person with feelings.

“Please take a moment to consider your words before you judge someone you've never met and whose food you've never tasted.”

