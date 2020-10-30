'Bake Off' star Noel Fielding welcomes second daughter

Bake Off host Noel Fielding has welcomed a second baby girl.

The TV star’s partner Lliana Bird revealed the happy news on Instagram by sharing an adorable Halloween-themed picture of four spiders made from pipe cleaners and mic covers.

The DJ told her followers: “The Bird Fielding family of 4 (finally figured out what to do with all my old mic covers!) #halloweencrafts."

Read more: Bake Off waves goodbye to favourite contestant over raw cake disaster

Fans rushed to congratulate the couple on their lovely news and one person asked who the spiders represented.

Bird – who is already mum to daughter Dali with Fielding – replied, confirming that the couple have named their new arrival Iggy.

“Noel is pink, Dali is orange, I’m grey and Iggy is red,” she said.

"Thank you, she's a sweet bean," she said in response to all the messages.

Read more: Paul Hollywood taught Matt Lucas to drive on Bake Off shoot

Fielding and Bird have been an item for a number of years and welcomed Dali in 2018.

In August, Bird confirmed that they were expecting their second child together.

Writing on Instagram, the baking fan said she had started maternity leave from her presenting slot on RadioX.

Sharing a recipe with her followers she wrote: “I’ve actually been baking a little something myself this lockdown so I’m starting my mat leave from @radiox this week, and whilst I’ll keep on posting my lazy mum recipes for you all here on insta, I’m also delighted that @pollyjames will be keeping my show seat warm in the coming months on the #SundayChill.”

Watch: Mary Berry ‘overwhelmed’ at being made a dame