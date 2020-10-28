'Great British Bake Off' Japanese Week under fire for cultural misappropriation

'The Great British Bake Off' contestants were challenged to make a Matcha flavoured French crepe cake for Japanese Week. (Channel 4)

The Great British Bake Off has been accused of cultural misappropriation after it’s ‘Japanese Week’ featured dishes synonymous with China and France.

For the Signature Challenge the contestants were tasked with making steamed buns - which they filled with Indian, American and Chinese inspired fillings.

While Japan is known for it’s Hirata steamed buns, traditionally shaped like sandwiches, steamed buns known as bao are traditionally Chinese.

Read more: See the most stunning bakes from GBBO Japanese week

For the Technical Challenge the contestants were asked to make a Mille Crepe Cake - a traditionally French dish - flavoured with Matcha powder - a green tea used at Japanese tea ceremonies.

View photos Marc filled his steamed buns with Indian-inspired dhal for 'The Great British Bake Off's Japanese Week. (Channel 4) More

Japanese actress and Torchwood star Naoko Mori tweeted that she was “baffled, saddened and offended” by Bake Off’s Japanese Week.

CORRECTION:



I’m no longer a tad baffled.



I’m now offended



by @BritishBakeOff ‘s ‘Japanese’ Week.



My feelings are no longer KAWAII.



They are now KOWAI. #GBBO #NotSoJapaneseWeek 😤 https://t.co/neYxWRrsR0 — Naoko Mori 森尚子 (@naoko_mori) October 27, 2020

She wrote: “This is kinda like saying it’s French Week - and then baking Cornish pasties or Welsh Cakes or Strudel...”

Mori added: “In this age (and especially in the recent climate) one would think - or at least, hope - proper research and fact checking is done before an episode like this is made...

Not only was this insulting to us Japanese and our culture, you also likely insulted the Chinese, as well as the intelligence of a great many viewers of #gbbo who all know the difference between the two, and that Baos (Steamed Buns) are Chinese...



(Cont’d) — Naoko Mori 森尚子 (@naoko_mori) October 27, 2020

“Not only was this insulting to us Japanese and our culture, you also likely insulted the Chinese, as well as the intelligence of a great many viewers of #gbbo who all know the difference between the two, and that Baos (Steamed Buns) are Chinese...

A tiny token sprinkle of Matcha powder on a pancake doth not a Japanese make.



Nor bake.



Please.

Do better.



@Channel4 @BritishBakeOff #GBBO #Japanese — Naoko Mori 森尚子 (@naoko_mori) October 27, 2020

“A tiny token sprinkle of Matcha powder on a pancake doth not a Japanese make. Nor bake. Please. Do better.”

Mori, 48, rose to fame as Saffy’s best friend Sarah in Absolutely Fabulous.

View photos Japanese actress Naoko Mori was offended by Bake Off's Japanese Week. (AP) More

The Signature Challenge caused some viewers further offence as Hermine chose to decorate her’ chicken nikuman’ buns as pandas - an animal which originates from China.

Nikuman is the Japanese name for the Chinese bao.

Lottie and Mark both chose to fill and decorate their steamed buns as American cheese burgers, while Peter described his filling as a ‘Chinese stir fry’.

Marc filled his buns with Indian-inspired dhal.

Read more: Paul Hollywood branded 'rude' as he blunders through Japan for food show

Japanese-born designer Masato Jones tweeted: “Steam bun isn’t Japanese it’s from China c’mon #GBBO Available in Japan.”

Steam bun isn’t Japanese it’s from China c’mon #GBBO



Available in Japan — 🖤Masato Bones 🖤 (@masato_jones) October 27, 2020

He added: “OMG Matcha yes but you don’t get this cake in Japan #GBBO.”

Judge Paul Hollywood travelled to Japan last year for documentary series Paul Hollywood Eats Japan, and was branded “rude” by viewers for making a series of cultural faux pas.

Yahoo UK has contacted representatives for The Great British Bake Off and Channel 4 for comment.

Watch: What happened in Bake Off’s Japanese Week