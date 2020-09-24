Bake Off: Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge reacts after being recreated in cake during celebrity hero challenge

Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge has reacted after being immortalised in cake form on The Great British Bake Off.

The baking competition series returned on Tuesday (22 September) with a showstopper challenge in which the contestants were asked to make busts of their celebrity heroes out of cake.

Baker Dave chose DeLonge as his hero, making a piece titled “Three Flavours of Tom DeLonge” using strawberry, mint and chocolate sponges.

However, like many of the cakes in the round, he struggled to capture the musician’s exact likeness in his cake bust and was praised for instead creating a “caricature” of DeLonge.

Clearly seeing the funny side, DeLonge shared a picture of the cake to his Instagram on Wednesday.

“When I was younger, and needed the money, I did a few hundred adult films,” he joked.

“This looks EXACTLY like me at the time. EXACTLY.”

Other celebrities given the Bake Off treatment in the showstopper round included Lupita Nyong’o, David Bowie and Louis Theroux, with fans of the show stating that they’d be having nightmares about the finished products.

Tuesday night’s episode saw The Great British Bake Off debut to an audience of seven million, the highest opening week figures that the show has seen since moving to Channel 4 in 2017.

