Bake Off: 9 best cake stands to flaunt your showstoppers

If you’re getting into “The Great British Bake Off” spirit, and upping your baking game, every showstopping cake needs a fabulous cake stand to display it in all its glory.

Cake stands also make great gifts for the bakers in your life, so you can get a head start on your Christmas list.

These come in a huge array of sizes and materials, but ideally, you want one that is well balanced and, depending on the size of your cake tins, is large enough in diameter to fit your entire cake on.

Most of the ones we’ve chosen are made of glass or ceramics, which do not require a cake board as a base – but you will want to use a cake board on wooden or uneven surfaces as it makes cleaning up much easier.

Speaking of cleaning up, we’d recommend hand washing for all the cake stands in this round-up to protect them from rattling inside dishwashers.

We’ve chosen nine beautiful cake stands that you can use to showcase your best bakes, whether you’re planning to make an impressive towering cake or lots of little ones to be shared among your bubble of loved ones.

