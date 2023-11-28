Bake Off 2023 winner confirms engagement following finale

Channel 4

The Great British Bake Off series 14 spoilers follow.

The Great British Bake Off 2023 winner Matty Edgell has confirmed his engagement to his girlfriend Lara following an emotional finale.

Earlier tonight (November 28), Matty was crowned the winner of the popular baking show — and shared that Lara was actually responsible for signing him up for the competition.

Following the announcement that Matty had won, The Great British Bake Off's X (formerly Twitter) account shared a post congratulating Matty and Lara on their engagement.

"A huge congratulations from all of us at Bake Off to Matty and Lara on their engagement!" the post reads alongside a picture of Matty and Lara.

In the sweet photo, which shows off Lara's engagement ring, Matty can be seen cuddling Lara as he kisses her on the cheek.

The PE and science teacher from Cambridgeshire beat fellow finalists Dan Hunter and Josh Smalley for the Bake Off crown after impressing the judges with a three-tiered chocolate cake in the Showstopper challenge.

Following his win, Matty made an emotional speech, saying: " I don't know what to say. People said, 'You should go on Bake Off', and I just thought it was a throwaway comment, I never really listened to it. I never thought I would be on this, let alone win it."

He later thanked Lara, who was present at the big finale, for applying for the show on his behalf.

After Matty's win, judge Prue Leith said: "I've never met a more cheerful, smiling, uncomplaining and willing baker."

"He's just got better and better and better, and if you're going to smash it, you do it on the last challenge, and that's exactly what he did," judge Paul Hollywood added.

The Great British Bake Off and its spin-off Bake Off: An Extra Slice both air on Channel 4 in the UK. In the US, it's known as The Great British Baking Show and streams on Netflix.



