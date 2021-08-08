'Can't jump with joy': India celebrates Bajrang's bronze, but the champion wrestler is 'not happy'

India erupted with joy after wrestler Bajrang Punia won an Olympic medal for the country at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. “My son has realized my dream,” said Bajrang Punia's father Balwan Singh, holding back tears of joy after the star Indian wrestler clinched a bronze medal.

Bronze medallist Bajrang Punia of India poses during the medal ceremony

Bronze medallist Bajrang Punia of India wearing a protective face mask holds his medal.

Bajrang Punia of India and Daulet Niyazbekov of Kazakhstan react after the match.

Bajrang Punia of India in action against Daulet Niyazbekov of Kazakhstan.

Bajrang Punia competes against Daulet Niyazbekov (KAZ) in a men's freestyle 65kg bronze medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games.

Bajrang Punia of India reacts after winning bronze.

Punia outwitted Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov 8-0 in the bronze medal play-off. Bajrang produced smart attacking moves to completely dominate the proceedings against Niyazbekov, to whom he had lost in the semifinals of the 2019 World Championship.

Bajrang's family watched the proceedings live on TV along with scores of journalists and once the wrestler ended the bout, Balwan Singh was overwhelmed with emotions.

Family members of Bajrang Punia celebrate as he won the bronze medal in men's freestyle 65kg wrestling at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Sonipat.

“Bajrang has made the country proud...I cannot tell you how happy I am feeling,” he said.

“My heart says he will win,” said the wrestler's mother, shortly before the event got underway, and her joy knew no bounds after her son tasted victory.

On the street outside, celebration broke out as family, friends, and well-wishers burst firecrackers, distributed sweets, and danced.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind were among the millions of Indians who congratulated Bajrang for winning a bronze in dominating style.

Delightful news from #Tokyo2020! Spectacularly fought @BajrangPunia. Congratulations to you for your accomplishment, which makes every Indian proud and happy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2021

A special moment for Indian wrestling!

A special moment for Indian wrestling!

Congratulations to Bajrang Punia for winning the Bronze at #Tokyo2020. You have distinguished yourself as an outstanding wrestler with untiring efforts, consistency and tenacity over the years. Every Indian shares the joy of your success! — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 7, 2021

Sheer class & domination on display by @BajrangPunia in #wrestling to win 🥉 for India! 👏🏻



Congratulations on this much deserved victory & leaving us all stunned with your performance.



— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 7, 2021

Many Congratulations @BajrangPunia for winning the Bronze medal at #Tokyo2020. Great grit shown ! Brilliantly fought! — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 7, 2021

BRONZE 🥉 for BAJRANG !!!

YOU DID IT !



India 🇮🇳 is thrilled beyond words !



I am so proud of you, loved watching your dominating performance and spectacular finish ! #Tokyo2020 @BajrangPunia — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 7, 2021

After Bajrang lost the semi-final bout on Friday, Balwan Singh said he and his mother spoke to him and told him that he should not feel disheartened.

“We told him to not feel disheartened and keep his focus. He assured us that he will bring a medal,” said Balwan Singh.

‘This is not the result I had set out to achieve’

Aware of the weight of expectations he was carrying, Bajrang knows this is not a result that would give him satisfaction.

Bajrang Punia reacts after defeating Daulet Niyazbekov in their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match.

Bajrang Punia of India and Daulet Niyazbekov of Kazakhstan react after the match.

Bajrang Punia of India celebrates after winning bronze.

“I am not happy. This is not the result I had set out to achieve. Winning an Olympic medal is no mean achievement but I can't jump with joy with bronze,” Bajrang told PTI.

The Haryana grappler said the knee injury he suffered in the run-up to the Games did impact his performance.

“I would have played different but for this injury. It indeed was an issue. It did trouble me and played on my mind. But I did not have the option to rest. After the semifinal, I had to give my all and I did that,” Bajrang added.

With Bajrang's medal, Indian wrestlers have matched their best performance at the Olympics by earning two podium finishes. Ravi Dahiya had won an inspiring silver medal in the 57kg category.

At the 2012 London Games, Sushil Kumar had won a silver and Yogeshwar Dutt returned with a bronze.

WITH PTI INPUTS