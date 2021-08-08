'Can't jump with joy': India celebrates Bajrang's bronze, but the champion wrestler is 'not happy'
India erupted with joy after wrestler Bajrang Punia won an Olympic medal for the country at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. “My son has realized my dream,” said Bajrang Punia's father Balwan Singh, holding back tears of joy after the star Indian wrestler clinched a bronze medal.
3️⃣ dominant takedowns in an impressive display! 🔥@BajrangPunia was in absolute control and wins the men's 65kg #bronze by 8-0!#Tokyo2020 | #StrongerTogether | #UnitedByEmotion | #Wrestling | #BestOfTokyo pic.twitter.com/Ka3q5VSUka
— #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 7, 2021
Punia outwitted Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov 8-0 in the bronze medal play-off. Bajrang produced smart attacking moves to completely dominate the proceedings against Niyazbekov, to whom he had lost in the semifinals of the 2019 World Championship.
Bajrang's family watched the proceedings live on TV along with scores of journalists and once the wrestler ended the bout, Balwan Singh was overwhelmed with emotions.
“Bajrang has made the country proud...I cannot tell you how happy I am feeling,” he said.
“My heart says he will win,” said the wrestler's mother, shortly before the event got underway, and her joy knew no bounds after her son tasted victory.
On the street outside, celebration broke out as family, friends, and well-wishers burst firecrackers, distributed sweets, and danced.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind were among the millions of Indians who congratulated Bajrang for winning a bronze in dominating style.
Delightful news from #Tokyo2020! Spectacularly fought @BajrangPunia. Congratulations to you for your accomplishment, which makes every Indian proud and happy.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2021
A special moment for Indian wrestling!
Congratulations to Bajrang Punia for winning the Bronze at #Tokyo2020. You have distinguished yourself as an outstanding wrestler with untiring efforts, consistency and tenacity over the years. Every Indian shares the joy of your success!
— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 7, 2021
Sheer class & domination on display by @BajrangPunia in #wrestling to win 🥉 for India! 👏🏻
Congratulations on this much deserved victory & leaving us all stunned with your performance.
#Olympics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/ZPsd1tiOf3
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 7, 2021
Many Congratulations @BajrangPunia for winning the Bronze medal at #Tokyo2020. Great grit shown ! Brilliantly fought!
— Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 7, 2021
BRONZE 🥉 for BAJRANG !!!
YOU DID IT !
India 🇮🇳 is thrilled beyond words !
I am so proud of you, loved watching your dominating performance and spectacular finish ! #Tokyo2020 @BajrangPunia pic.twitter.com/M1e1pkKQBn
— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 7, 2021
After Bajrang lost the semi-final bout on Friday, Balwan Singh said he and his mother spoke to him and told him that he should not feel disheartened.
“We told him to not feel disheartened and keep his focus. He assured us that he will bring a medal,” said Balwan Singh.
‘This is not the result I had set out to achieve’
Aware of the weight of expectations he was carrying, Bajrang knows this is not a result that would give him satisfaction.
“I am not happy. This is not the result I had set out to achieve. Winning an Olympic medal is no mean achievement but I can't jump with joy with bronze,” Bajrang told PTI.
The Haryana grappler said the knee injury he suffered in the run-up to the Games did impact his performance.
“I would have played different but for this injury. It indeed was an issue. It did trouble me and played on my mind. But I did not have the option to rest. After the semifinal, I had to give my all and I did that,” Bajrang added.
With Bajrang's medal, Indian wrestlers have matched their best performance at the Olympics by earning two podium finishes. Ravi Dahiya had won an inspiring silver medal in the 57kg category.
7⃣ August, 2021 ↔️ Celebrating India's 7⃣ medals at #Tokyo2020 #UnitedByEmotion | #StrongerTogether | #IND pic.twitter.com/XRH7iCoCKd
— #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 7, 2021
At the 2012 London Games, Sushil Kumar had won a silver and Yogeshwar Dutt returned with a bronze.
WITH PTI INPUTS