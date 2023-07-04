‘My Bajan boyz’: Rihanna captures adorable father-son moment between ASAP Rocky and toddler RZA

Rihanna has shared an adorable picture of partner ASAP Rocky and their son RZA on holiday (Getty/Instagram @badgirlriri)

Rihanna has given an adorable insight into the bond between her partner ASAP Rocky and their son RZA Athelston.

The Umbrella singer, 35, who is currently pregnant with her and the 34-year-old rapper’s second child, took to social media to share a picture from their little family’s idyllic getaway to Barbados, where she hails from.

In the snap, the silhouette of Rocky – real name Rakim Mayers – can be seen holding 13-month-old RZA up in the air in a pool overlooking the ocean during sunset.

“My Bajan boyz…BB,” she captioned her post, followed by a red love heart emoji.

As well as the impending new arrival which she first announced during her Super Bowl LVII halftime show in February, Rihanna has just celebrated becoming the first female artist to have 10 songs reach one billion streams on Spotify.

“Bad Gal billi,” she wrote on both Twitter and Instagram, referencing her status as the youngest self-made female billionaire in the United States.

“[With] no new album,” she added, highlighting that her last album, Anti, was releaed back in 2016.

Rihanna is currently pregnant with her second child (Rihanna)

She previously opened up about the pressure she feels to deliver new music following Anti, which she described as her “most brilliant” and “most cohesive album”.

“There’s this pressure that I put on myself. That if it’s not better than that then it is not even worth it,” she told British Vogue magazine.

Adding: “It is toxic. It’s not the right way to look at music because music is an outlet and a space to create, and you can create whatever.

“It doesn’t have to even be on any scale. It just has to be something that feels good. It could just be a song that I like. It literally could be that simple.”