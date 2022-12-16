Baita Plai Update

Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining

16 December 2022

Baita Plai Update

Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company, is pleased to announce an interim production update regarding its Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine (‘Baita Plai’) in Romania.

Further to the announcement made on 14 November 2022 regarding concentrate sales, the Company can confirm that the second November shipment was delivered and that a further shipment is expected this month.

Given the end of the calendar year, the Company would like to provide the market with an interim update on production at Baita Plai ahead of the planned quarterly production announcement in January 2023. Production to date for Q4 2022 is already 15% more than production for Q3 2022 and the Board is expecting a total increase of 30% or more over Q3 2022 by the end of this month. The average copper grade of 24%, being achieved this quarter represents an increase of 40% against Q3 2022. The Company expects production figures to continue to increase in Q1 2023 and beyond.

The Company is particularly pleased to note the potential increase of more than 350% of concentrate sales in Q4 2022 versus Q3 2022 on the basis of 335 WMT shipped to date and a further 180 WMT booked to be shipped before the end of this month.

The Company also announces that it has engaged a third-party technical contractor to review and reprofile the mine resources in order to report an updated Resource report for Baita Plai to be incorporated into a new independent competent persons report in H1 2023.

Andrew Prelea, Chief Executive Officer at Vast Resources PLC, commented:

Based what we have already achieved in Q4 2022 and what we believe is the pipeline to the end of the year, production will see a significant increase in mining and concentrate production. This is a result of the changes that have been implemented on site and we look forward to this continued trend.

We believe these production trends, will continue into Q1 2023 and beyond.

