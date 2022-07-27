Bairstow and Moeen provide fireworks as England sink South Africa

Photograph: David Cliff/AP

On a postage-stamp ground where the bowlers mustered few special deliveries and the batters sent most of their messages by air mail, there was one particularly memorable arrival. England eventually romped to victory by 41 runs, but even on a night when Moeen Ali scored England’s fastest ever half-century in the format and Jonny Bairstow flayed his way to 90 the most memorable contribution came from South Africa’s Tristan Stubbs, a 21-year-old playing his first international innings.

Fully 120 of England’s 234 runs came from sixes, their 20 maximums more than they had ever scored before, or South Africa had conceded. With the tourists further dispirited by a series of failures in the field – even discounting the one Heinrich Klaasen lost in its flight and allowed to float over his head Bairstow was dropped three times – their run chase seemed destined to be forlorn.

But for long periods it was also quite a lot of fun, mainly thanks to a ludicrous innings from Stubbs, who instantly found a beautiful seam of form and kept coming up with diamonds. Four of the first 11 balls he faced went for six including a hat-trick of maximums off Chris Jordan, and his half-century came off 19 balls, just three more than Moeen’s. For as long as he remained at the crease South Africa had a chance of victory, but once he fell – having scored 72 off 28 balls – to the first ball of the 19th over the innings rapidly unravelled.

At the toss Jos Buttler called this “the start proper” of England’s T20 World Cup campaign, and by the time they next play a 50-over game it will be November and that tournament will be over. It was a toss that Buttler yet again lost – he is now 8-2 down since taking over the captaincy last month, and is on a statistically improbable run of seven successive losses – and David Miller decided it would be wise on this small ground to see precisely how much carnage their opponents can create before his side had to judge the pace of their own innings.

The answer in this case was, plenty. It took a while for England to really get going, but when they did it was savage – at one point they scored 81 off just four overs as Bairstow and Moeen hit their stride and South Africa lost their bearings.

Bairstow, rewarded for his phenomenal form so far this summer with a roar from the crowd as he made his way to the crease and apparently determined thereafter to provoke as many more as possible, surfed a wave of form and fortune to reach 90 off 53 before Rilee Rossouw finally held one in the final over.

The three drops he benefited from ranged from the fairly blameless to the downright criminal with Reeza Hendricks guilty of the worst midway through the 17th over. Bairstow, already on his way off the field, suddenly had to turn and sprint for a single after another cheer from the crowd alerted him to the fielder’s mistake, and Moeen proceeded to hit the next three balls for six.

The first hint of the riches on offer for batters came from Buttler, whose stay at the crease was brief but brutal. He faced only seven balls but managed to accumulate 22 runs, with two sixes and a couple of fours, before he misjudged his attempt to hit another maximum off a Lungi Ngidi slower ball and sent it steepling high over Miller at mid-on. It spent so long in the air that the batters were well on their way to completing a second run and Miller had run from inside the circle practically to the boundary before the South Africa captain completed a superbly judged catch.

England’s other opener had a precisely contrasting experience. Before the start Roy had told Sky that he “feels really good at the crease” but is “just not getting the runs”. He certainly did not look very good at the crease as he laboured to a 15-ball eight full of shanks and mishits before top-edging Ngidi – whose five-for was the most expensive in T20 history – to backward point. At home this summer Roy is averaging 17.77 in white-ball cricket and just 9.75 in his four T20 innings, and looks worryingly short of confidence. The ease with which his teammates scored might not have helped.

The chance of South Africa overhauling England’s total always seemed remote, but it took until the 18th over for it to end. With three overs left they needed an outlandish but not altogether impossible 54, but from there Chris Jordan and Richard Gleeson produced an inch-perfect display of death bowling to decide the contest.