Bailey's 2-run homer in 10th gives Giants 3-2 win over Rangers

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Patrick Bailey hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning and the San Francisco Giants overcame a blown save by All-Star closer Camilo Doval to beat the Texas Rangers 3-2 on Sunday, stopping a four-game losing streak.

San Francisco, which struck out a season-high 17 times, had lost six of its previous seven games. Texas had won 10 of 11.

Michael Conforto homered in the first off Dane Dunning, his 15th of the season.

Logan Webb was within one out of his second shutout this season when J.P. Martinez doubled on his 107th and final pitch. Martinez, who debuted Friday, was running on Duran's second pitch and scored from second when Ezequiel Duran grounded to shortstop and beat Brandon Crawford's throw for an infield hit.

Duran started the 10th as the automatic runner, advanced when Josh Smith’s blooper to center dropped among three players for a single and scored on a balk by Doval (4-3), who blew a save for the fourth time in 37 chances.

With Wilmer Flores on second as the automatic runner in the bottom half, Bailey homered with two outs off Will Smith (1-4), who blew a save for the third time in 25 chances. Bailey's sixth homer of the season was San Francisco's fourth walkoff homer this season.

Thairo Estrada had three hits.

Dunning struck out a career-high 12 in seven innings, his fourth career double-digit strikeout game.

WEN GEM

Giants center fielder Luis Matos entered the game as a defensive replacement in the eighth inning and made a diving catch to rob Corey Seager of a hit.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: C Jonah Heim went 0 for 3 with a walk after missing 14 games because of strained tendon in his left wrist. C Sam Huff was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock.

UP NEXT

Rangers: RHP Max Scherzer (11-4, 3.88 ERA) faces the Los Angeles Angels on Monday in Texas. Scherzer is 2-0 with a 2.77 ERA since he was acquired from the Mets.

Giants: RHP Tyler Glasnow (5-3, 3.15) starts Monday's series opener for visiting Tampa Bay.

Michael Wagaman, The Associated Press