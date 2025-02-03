Bailey, Davidson Wildcats to visit Cheeks, Dayton Flyers

Davidson Wildcats (13-8, 3-5 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (15-7, 5-4 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Enoch Cheeks and Dayton host Reed Bailey and Davidson in A-10 action.

The Flyers have gone 12-1 in home games. Dayton averages 16.0 assists per game to lead the A-10, paced by Malachi Smith with 5.7.

The Wildcats are 3-5 against conference opponents. Davidson is 5-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 9.0 turnovers per game.

Dayton's average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Davidson gives up. Davidson scores 6.0 more points per game (75.1) than Dayton gives up (69.1).

The Flyers and Wildcats match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is averaging 10.1 points and 5.7 assists for the Flyers. Nate Santos is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Bobby Durkin is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 15.4 points and six rebounds. Bailey is averaging 20.9 points and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 28.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

