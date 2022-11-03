Bailey bets he’s right this time in battle with markets

Szu Ping Chan
·6 min read
andrew bailey - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg
andrew bailey - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Andrew Bailey's five word message to investors may come back to haunt him.

"We don't follow the market", the Bank of England governor insisted on Thursday, warning that "some repricing" was needed because investors had got their sums wrong on interest rates.

Investors disagree. Bets on where rates will be in a year's time barely moved after Bailey spoke.

The money men still think borrowing costs set by Threadneedle Street will need to rise to 4.75pc by the middle of next year if inflation, which currently stands at 10.1pc, is to be kept under control.

Investors and the Bank of England are in a standoff over what the so-called terminal rate will be – how high interest rates will go.

To use Bailey's own words, it was "blindingly obvious" that rates would probably end up closer to their current 3pc rate than the 5.25pc predicted by markets in its latest report.

Raising rates to 5pc would trigger the longest recession on record and force a million more people into unemployment.

The economy would be no bigger at the end of this parliament than it was in 2019, when Boris Johnson secured a landslide election victory.

The message brought relief to mortgage holders. Bailey said fixed rates, which accounted for about 95pc of new deals in the three months to June, should have peaked.

The Bank of England's biggest rate rise in 30 years shouldn't make a difference, he said, because fixed-rate mortgages are closely linked to so-called swap rates, which are based on where traders think borrowing costs are headed next.

"This action should not lead to higher mortgage rates," he said.

"Rates on new fixed term mortgages should not need to rise as they have done."

The Bank’s forecasts also suggest that if interest rates rose as aggressively as markets expected then inflation would fall too sharply.

From a peak of 11pc, Threadneedle Street said price growth would slow to 1.4pc by the end of 2024 and even to 0pc by the end of 2025 - although Bailey did admit this could be a woeful underestimate, saying there was "one of the largest upside risks to inflation in our forecast" in the Bank's 25-year history of independence.

Given that the rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has a 2pc target, this suggests it will not have to raise interest rates as rapidly to bring inflation back down.

The Bank's conscious decision to push back on market pricing means Bailey has made his own bet, boxing himself in with the belief that interest rates cannot rise to 5pc if the Bank is to meet its secondary objective of supporting growth.

But the Bank has been wrong before. It was consistently forced to push up inflation forecasts until the Government stepped in with a cap on energy bills, and with hindsight it was also too slow to raise rates towards the end of last year when it was unclear what the impact of the end of the furlough scheme would be.

Being wrong on interest rates will result in more pain for borrowers if rates stay higher for longer.

Policymakers have been burnt by markets in the past - just ask Liz Truss or Kwasi Kwarteng. The former prime minister and chancellor were forced to reverse large parts of their £45bn package of unfunded tax cuts after it led to a surge in borrowing costs that ultimately forced them out of office.

It's been a wild ride for markets over the past month. And one that officials have tried their best to erase from the forecasts. At one point during the market chaos following the mini-Budget, investors were predicting that the Bank of England would need to increase rates to 6pc, a disaster for mortgage holders.

The Government moved its Autumn Statement to November, partly to avoid capturing the worst of this jump in borrowing costs that would have been reflected by the Office for Budget Responsibility, the Government's official forecaster. The Bank also narrowed its usual 15 working day window to capture market pricing to just seven working days to October 25 to dodge the big spike in borrowing costs.

Markets currently expect rates to peak at just below 5pc, but Bailey and his rate-setters were unusually direct in pouring cold water over even these moderated expectations.

So, how high will rates need to go to get a grip on price rises? Economists at ING believe rates will rise to less than 4pc, noting that a "very divided" MPC is unlikely to push borrowing costs much higher.

James Smith, an economist at ING, said: "Central banks globally are having to assess whether ongoing aggressive rate hikes can be justified at a time when housing and corporate borrowing markets are beginning to creak.

"The choice the Bank faces at coming meetings is one of hiking aggressively to protect sterling, or moving more cautiously to allow mortgage rates to gradually fall. With around a third of UK mortgages fixed for just two years, we suspect the latter option will increasingly be seen as more palatable."

Smith expects another raise of 0.5 points in December, and does not believe the Bank will go above 4pc in 2023.

However, markets and some forecasters believe Bailey will need to cave. The Governor could be putting his reputation on the line if he needs to go much higher than he has signalled, as other central banks, such as the US Federal Reserve, promise more aggressive action to tackle inflation.

Willem Buiter, a founder member of the MPC, says the increase to 3pc puts interest rates “barely in restrictive territory”.

He adds: “They'll have to go significantly higher than that to achieve the sustained reduction in inflation to 2pc… they will ultimately go to 5pc to 6pc.”

Stefan Koopman, analyst at Rabobank, says the “market isn’t buying it”, predicting that the Bank will eventually push up rates to 4.75pc.

Other economists believe that Thursday’s increase - the largest since the Bank’s independence - will be the last of the super-sized hikes even as the Fed powers ahead.

Investec economist Philip Shaw says the increase is “very much a one-off” and that the MPC will return to a 0.5-point rise at the next meeting in December.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt described inflation as "the enemy" on Thursday, adding that it was the Bank and Government's number one priority to get the rate of price rises down. But with no sign that Russia's war on Ukraine is ending, inflation still stubbornly high and the Bank itself warning of a risk that it remains higher for longer, it's also clear that more interest rate rises are on the way. How far and how fast depends on who you believe.

