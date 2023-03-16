Bail granted to woman co-accused of sexual assault with spiritual leader husband

College of Integrated Philosophy leader John de Ruiter and his wife Leigh Anne de Ruiter are co-accused in three count of sexual assault. John de Ruiter faces a fourth charge as well. (johnderuiter.com - image credit)

An Edmonton woman facing three sexual assault charges has been ordered not to facilitate sexual encounters between her spiritual leader husband and other women as a condition of being released on bail.

Leigh Ann de Ruiter was granted bail by provincial court Judge Steven Bilodeau on Wednesday, following a joint submission on bail by the Crown prosecutor and defence.

The 64-year-old appeared by video conference from the Edmonton Remand Centre where she was held following her arrest on Monday.

In January, her husband John de Ruiter, was charged with sexually assaulting four of his female followers.

John de Ruiter is the leader of a group known as the College of Integrated Philosophy or the Oasis Group, which has been operating in Edmonton for decades.

Police have alleged he assaulted four women in separate incidents between 2017 and 2020.

"It was reported that the accused informed certain female group members that he was directed by a spirit to engage in sexual activity with them, and that engaging in sexual activity with him will provide them an opportunity to achieve a state of higher being or spiritual enlightenment," Edmonton police said in a statement issued on Jan. 23.

Leigh Ann de Ruiter's charges stem from three of the same incidents, police said Tuesday.

In addition to prohibiting her from arranging sex between her husband and women, Bilodeau ordered several bail conditions for Leigh Ann de Ruiter's release.

She was ordered to surrender both her American and Canadian passports to a lawyer's custody, to not leave Alberta without her bail supervisor's permission, is prohibited from contacting the complainants, and to provide a $20,000 deposit.

During the bail hearing, she was represented by her husband's defence lawyer, Dino Bottos.

Following the hearing, Bottos said he will be referring her to a different lawyer as he can't represent both the husband and wife.

Bottos added that he's concerned that Leigh Anne de Ruiter was arrested and charged at this point in the investigation.

"Nothing has changed in terms of the evidence available to the police so it caused me to ask why now?" Bottos told reporters. "Is this based on an attempt to turn Ms. de Ruiter against Mr. de Ruiter, an attempt to cause her to flip, because they knew all along of her involvement and chose not to charge her."

Bottos said he thinks it will be a challenge for prosecutors to prove allegations that his client exerted power and control over the complainants with promises of spiritual enlightenment.

Bottos added that his client's wife is being accused of facilitating the alleged sexual assaults, not physically participating in them.