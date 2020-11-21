Bail donations from 'Silver Spoon' star Ricky Schroder helped free Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse, says attorney

According to an attorney for Illinois teen Kyle Rittenhouse, who killed two people during an August protest in Kenosha, Wis., "Silver Spoons" actor Ricky Schroder donated to his bail fund. (Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

The attorney of Kyle Rittenhouse, an Illinois teen charged with killing two people during a protest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, is thanking Silver Spoons actor Ricky Schroder for his support.

Atlanta-based attorney Lin Wood tweeted a Friday photo featuring the teen, Schroder and lawyer John Pierce. “Free at last!!” wrote Wood.

Hours earlier, Wood tweeted that Rittenhouse had been released from jail in Kenosha County, Wis. after posting a $2 million bail, and called out Schroder and My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell “for putting us over the top.” Lindell, made famous with his enthusiastic infomercials, is a supporter of President Trump.

Rittenhouse, 17, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless homicide for shooting and killing Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, who participated in an Aug. 25 protest over the police shooting of a 29-year-old Kenosha, Wis. man named Jacob Blake.

According to the New York Times, police had a warrant for Blake’s arrest on third-degree sexual assault and other charges, filed by a woman who called authorities the night of Aug. 23, claiming Blake was at her home. (Blake’s attorney Ben Crump claimed he was trying to deescalate a “disturbance” between two women). State officials reportedly said that Blake had arrested arrest before he was shot. According to Blake’s family, the father of six, who was shot seven times in the back by a white officer, was left paralyzed from his injuries. The U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil rights investigation and three officers from the Kenosha Police Department were placed on leave.

Following a summer of racial unrest, protests broke out in Kenosha and around the country. According to the Associated Press, Rittenhouse claimed he was protecting a place of business when he was attacked.

“I feel I had to protect myself,” Rittenhouse told the Washington Post in November. “I would have died that night if I didn’t.”

Rick Schroder played a starring role on the 1980s television sitcom "Silver Spoons." (Photo: Getty Images)

On Aug. 26, Rittenhouse was arrested and confined in Kenosha County, with Friday marking his release. “Kyle is free, he is totally innocent, and it’s about time,” Pierce said, per the Washington Post. “He is totally innocent, and we are going to prove it.” According to the publication, the bail money was raised by the organization Fight Back, whose founder is Wood.

Wood and Pierce did not immediately return Yahoo Entertainment’s requests for comment, nor did representatives for Schroder. The actor, who appeared on the television sitcom from 1982 to 1987, played a child who moved in with his estranged and wealthy father. In adulthood, he’s played roles on Scrubs and NYPD Blue.

With 29K Twitter followers, Schroder’s only tweet, sent Friday, reveals that he had “moved to Parler,” a two-year-old social media app that encourages free speech. Reportedly launched by two conservatives, it’s become a preferred platform for users such as Ivanka Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz and Megyn Kelly. However, experts told ABC News that the unchecked nature of the app could perpetuate the spread of hate and false information.

Last year, Schroder, 50, was arrested for domestic violence, for the second time, reported CNN, after an altercation with a woman at his Los Angeles home.

