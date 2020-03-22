Bahrain Virtual Grand Prix LIVE: Latest updates from F1 Esports race as Lando Norris and Liam Payne compete

Formula One will feature the Virtual Bahrain Grand Prix live to replace this weekend's cancelled race: F1.com

Follow the latest updates live from Veloce Esports ‘Not the Bah GP’ and Formula One’s Esports Virtual Bahrain Grand Prix, as motorsport drivers and fans turn to virtual racing to fill the void of these sport-less weekend.

The likes of Lando Norris and Stoffel Vandoorne will be filling the grid this evening to represent both Formula One and Formula E, with a host of familiar names signing up to race in Veloce Esports weekend event – including Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and professional golfer Ian Poulter.

Following that, Formula One’s first virtual Grand prix will take place in an attempt to replace the Bahrain GP that was due to be held this afternoon, only for the coronavirus crisis to cause the first seven races of the 2020 F1 season to be cancelled or postponed. The ‘Not the Bah GP’ begins at 6pm, before the F1 Esports Virtual Grand Prix gets underway at 8pm. Follow the live updates below.

