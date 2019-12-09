Bahrain McLaren unveil new orange and red 2020 colours

Team Bahrain Merida unveiled its new 2020 colours

The Bahrain McLaren team have unveiled their new colours and branding for 2020, showing off a new orange, red and black kit and matching Merida bikes during a preview event at McLaren's headquarters in Woking, England.

The new clothing is made by British company Le Col.

The 2019 Bahrain-Merida team confirmed last week that they will race as Team Bahrain McLaren in 2020 as they continue to transform following McLaren's involvement in the team. Both the cycling team and the McLaren Group, that includes the Formula 1 team, sports car production and other technology companies, are controlled by the sovereign wealth fund of the kingdom of Bahrain.

This winter saw the departure of Vincenzo Nibali to Trek-Segafredo and the arrival of new team manager Rod Ellingworth. Bahrain McLaren have signed Mark Cavendish, Mikel Landa and Wout Poels for 2020, with Tour de France stage winner Dylan Teuns and fast men Phil Bauhaus and Sonny Colbrelli are staying with the team. The team's new additions make up for a number of losses in the transfer season. In addition to Nibali, the team fired Rohan Dennis for prematurely quitting the Tour de France.

Team Ineos confirmed they have signed Dennis just hours before Bahrain McLaren unveiled their new colours, in a sign the two teams may compete closely in the years ahead.

