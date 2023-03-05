Bahrain Grand Prix, F1 live: latest race updates as Max Verstappen starts from pole

Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 leaves the garage during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on March 04, 2023 in Bahrain, Bahrain - Mark Thompson/Getty Images

01:52 PM

Qualifying times

Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1min 29.708secs Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:29.846 Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:30.000 Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari 1:30.154 Fernando Alonso (Spa) Aston Martin 1:30.336 George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:30.340 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:30.384 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:30.836 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:30.984 Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) MoneyGram Haas F1 1:30.809 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:31.381 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake 1:31.443 Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake 1:31.473 Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:32.510 Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:31.461 Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams 1:31.652 Kevin Magnussen (Den) MoneyGram Haas F1 1:31.892 Oscar Piastri (Aus) McLaren 1:32.101 Nyck de Vries (Ned) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:32.121 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Alpine 1:32.181

12:49 PM

Good afternoon F1 fans

Welcome to our live coverage for the first race of the 2023 Formula One season: the Bahrain Grand Prix, just outside of Sakhir. It has been an interesting run-in to the season so far. Throughout testing it looked like Red Bull might be in a league of their own. Yet throughout the first practice sessions on Friday and Saturday, there were hints that things might not be going all Red Bull's way.

The big surprise was the pace of the Aston Martin. The team, who signed Fernando Alonso from Alpine for this year, were buoyant and their form in testing was strong. It was even mooted that they could disrupt the traditional top three of Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes, who took every podium spot but one last season.

As the chequered flag fell on Q3 yesterday, the story was indeed one of Red Bull strength. Max Verstappen had the pace to take a 21st career pole position with his team-mate Sergio Perez lining up alongside him, just about a tenth and a half behind.

Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing reacts after winning the pole position at the end of the qualifying session for Formula One Grand Prix of Bahrain at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain - Ali Haider/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Ferrari, though, were definitely in the fight. Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will line up third and fourth, but with a slightly better performance they could have challenged for the top spot. Lelcerc was only a tenth and a half behind Perez, but the Monegasque only did one run in Q3, and not when the track was at its best. The reasoning for that was having newer tyres for the race, and it is not outlandish to suggest he could have split the Red Bulls.

In the end the Aston Martin pace was not quite up there with Ferrari and Red Bull, Alonso finishing more than six tenths down on Verstappen's fastest time. It was, however, a time fast enough to beat both Mercedes cars, who were sixth (George Russell) and seventh (Lewis Hamilton).

Was that a shock? Maybe. And the overall size of the gap did not suggest that Mercedes have done much to close to the gap at the front after a difficult 2022 season. It also led to team principal Toto Wolff suggesting that the team may abandon the concept for their 2023 car and try something else, despite sticking with an under-performing car from last year to this.

“I don’t think that this package is going to be competitive eventually,” Wolff said after qualifying. “We gave it our best go, also over the winter, and now we all just need to regroup, sit down with the engineers, be totally non-dogmatic, and ask ‘what is the development direction we want to pursue in order to be able to win races?’”

A sobering though for a once-dominant team.

The race gets under way at 3pm GMT under lights in Bahrain and we will be here for all of the build-up, latest updates and reaction from the first race of the 2023 season.