Bahrain Grand Prix 2022: Race start time UK, qualifying results and how can I watch F1 on TV?

Marc Mayo
·2 min read
In this article:
The 2022 Formula One season gets underway in the desert this weekend with the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen renew rivalries with the Brit’s new Mercedes teammate George Russell, the advancing threat of Ferrari and the ambitious McLarens all hoping to get involved in the title scrap.

A major rule shake-up provides a big sense of unpredictability to the new F1 campaign. Aerodynamics have been overhauled, wheels bulked out and the race director setup that proved so controversial last year revamped.

But the mind games remain, with Hamilton already claiming that the Mercs are off the pace this season.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the race...

When is the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix?

The F1 Bahrain Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir.

What time is the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix?

The new season brings with it a slight rejig to the weekend’s timings, with Friday mornings now used for press conferences.

First practice therefore starts at 12pm GMT on Friday, March 18 before second practice at 3pm, with each session lasting one hour.

Third practice is scheduled for 12pm on Saturday ahead of qualifying at 3pm.

The race takes place from 3pm on Sunday, March 20.

How can I watch the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix?

TV channel: The race will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and F1 channels, with coverage beginning on the latter at 1.30pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can watch the race via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog, with Matt Majendie in Bahrain to provide expert analysis.

Free highlights: Terrestrial viewers can watch as-it-happened highlights on Channel 4 from 7.30pm.

Who is on pole?

Pole position will be decided by qualifying on Saturday.

