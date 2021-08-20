Bahamas issues emergency order to require cruise passengers to show proof of vaccine at ports

Cruise ships will not be allowed to enter ports in the Bahamas if there are unvaccinated passengers on board aged 12 and older without a medical excuse, the country said in an emergency order issued Thursday.

The order – posted to the Bahamas Customs & Excise Department website – was signed by Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis, takes effect Sept. 3 and is valid through Nov. 1.

The new rule is applicable to private islands such as Royal Caribbean's private island Perfect Day at CocoCay, according to the order.

In order to dock, a cruise ship's captain is required to transmit a "crew and passenger manifest" disclosing every person's vaccination status to the Port Medical Officer before arrival.

►Cruising requirement: Norwegian Cruise Line extends 100% COVID vaccination requirement through end of year

►'I never felt unsafe': USA TODAY reporter aboard cruise ship with positive COVID cases

All passengers who are aged 12 and older must be fully vaccinated at embarkation. Additionally, the health protocol on board must be that which was approved previously by the "Competent Authority" and complied with.

There are exceptions to the new regulation.

Balcony view of Royal Caribbean's private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

The rule does not apply to crew, contractors and any "non-revenue passenger" under the protocol previously agreed upon between the government and cruise lines. The rule is also moot when a cruise ship is attempting to enter port in an emergency and when a passenger has a medical reason as to why they are unvaccinated.

Passengers entering The Bahamas on a cruise ship are also subject to testing requirements mandated by the cruise line and given approval by the "Competent Authority."

On Thursday, Royal Caribbean announced that it would change its vaccine policy for ships sailing from Florida to the Bahamas – including its private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay – to comply with the emergency order. The cruise line already requirs proof of vaccination from passengers 12 and older sailing from other U.S. ports.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bahamas implements vaccine requirement for cruise ships to enter ports