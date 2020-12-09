Bags: Inside Out at the V&A review - a rummage through history
Did you know that each month around 10,000 handbags and suitcases are left in the V&A cloakrooms? And in its permanent exhibitions, the V&A features over 2,000 handbags, both as physical objects and as depictions in paintings and sculptures? It’s perhaps surprising then that this is the first time the institution has devoted a major exhibition to the ubiquitous and ever-evolving accessory.
Bags: Inside Out, which opens on Saturday, features over 250 objects spanning nearly 500 years, and seeks to explore the duality of bags as both private possession and public statement. The exhibition is laid out in two halves split between floors: the ground, entered via a tunnel designed to look like a zip, represents the cavernous bag interior, while the light and airy first floor space is the exterior.
Thematic and cross-cultural rather than chronological, the show is also divided into three sections. The first is Function and Utility, an exploration of practical bags with specific purposes; from a large embroidered burse used to protect the silver matrix of Elizabeth I’s Great Seal of England and a 1960s Lancel map bag for carrying Michelin guides in the car, to Vivienne Leigh’s writing case and even Churchill’s red leather 1920s despatch box. A display case featuring gas mask bags feels particularly pertinent to our mask-carrying times.
Status and Identity explores the central role of bags in celebrity culture, and as indicators of tribal belonging. Fashion fans will delight at the first ever Hermès Birkin bag created for Jane Birkin. The only one ever to have a long strap, the bag is embossed with her JB initials and has residue visible from the stickers she used to place on the front.
In a case that feels like the costume department of The Crown, a 1980s green satin Paloma Picasso bracelet clutch that belonged to Princess Margaret sits alongside one of Margaret Thatcher’s prim top handle handbags. “A symbol of power and femininity, she made the handbag a different object,” exhibition curator Lucia Savi explains. “She was the only one in the room with a handbag so it became a symbol of her politics.” So much so in fact that the very ‘to handbag’ famously gained an OED entry as a result of the Iron Lady’s ferocious attacks.
An Hermès ‘Kelly’ named in honour of Grace and a ‘Lady Dior’ handbag named after Princess Diana are testaments to the power of celebrity endorsement, as are the 2000s era-defining bags on display from exhibition sponsor Mulberry: an ‘Alexa’ satchel on loan from Alexa Chung, and a ‘Bayswater’ owned by Kate Moss.
Upstairs in Design and Making, the exhibition loses some clarity of narrative. Sections devoted to specific materials (leather, metalwork), bag design and construction sit alongside delightful displays of whimsical bags – from Lulu Guinness’s rose basket to Chanel’s milk carton and Anya Hindmarch’s diamante Dairy Milk clutch, while a ‘makers table’ area designed to immerse visitors in the construction process, from paper patterns to hardware, could be improved with more interactive elements. The section on handbags and art, featuring Takashi Murakami’s Louis Vuitton monograms, Vivienne Westwood clutches printed with 18th century masterpieces and Damien Hirst’s Prada Lucite bag with real embalmed insects, is a visual highlight.
While Bags: Inside Out isn’t comparable in wow factor to something like the V&A’s 2015 Alexander McQueen epic, it is nonetheless a magpie-delighting deep dive into the world’s most important, bonkers and beautiful bags. Just remember not to leave yours in the cloakroom.
Bags: Inside Out sponsored by Mulberry opens on December 12, vam.ac.uk