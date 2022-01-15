Bagpipes’ identity revealed as another celebrity leaves The Masked Singer

Ellie Iorizzo, Senior Entertainment Reporter PA
Former Australian tennis player Pat Cash has become the latest celebrity to be revealed after being knocked out of The Masked Singer.

Cash, who won Wimbledon aged 22, was unmasked as Bagpipes on the ITV programme after he found himself in the sing-off against fellow contestant Poodle.

The Grand slam winner, who performed Dusty Springfield’s I Only Want To Be With You in the sing-off, was correctly guessed by panellist Davina McCall.

Pat Cash
Former Australian tennis player Pat Cash was Bagpipes (Ian West/PA)

Cash, 56, explained that he had joined the show because he is a “frustrated rock guitarist”.

He said: “I had a band for a little while, I call myself the emergency singer.

“Singing I liked the idea that I could focus on myself, ironically it’s strange that seeing the crowd is quite nerve-wracking.

“I have played at the centre court at Wimbledon and it is just about the most nerve-wracking thing is to coming on here.”

After Cash sang Wheatus’s Teenage Dirtbag during the show, the panellists did their best to decipher who was behind the mask.

Comedian Mo Gilligan guessed it was fitness fanatic Joe Wicks, while pop star Rita Ora thought it might be former British tennis player Tim Henman.

Throughout the show, comedian Jonathan Ross said he was “100% certain” that Bagpipes was former American tennis star John McEnroe, adding that if he was wrong he would eat a bagpipe.

When Cash was unveiled, Ross said: “This doesn’t make any sense.”

Cash, who had used a fake Scottish accent on the show, said: “I have Scottish blood so apologies to everyone in Scotland, I’m really embarrassed but I had a lot of fun trying.

“You guys were so close from the very first song. In the first minute you guessed it and I was sitting there thinking that was a short visit.”

Cash was correctly guessed by TV presenter McCall.

The ITV show opened with the masked celebrities all performing the track I Want It That Way by the Backstreet Boys.

Bagpipes also performed against the masked contestants Traffic Cone, Rockhopper and Panda in the show.

Cash added: “I actually enjoyed going on the stage – there is limited vision in the mask and in some ways it was good because I could focus on the lyrics and having fun and nobody was looking at me.

“It was an absolute blast, I just went for it, this is my rock star moment people.

“Keeping it a secret was reasonably tough, from my family, who were asking a lot of questions, this is the whole point, to keep it a secret, and the whole mystery of it all, that’s what it is all about.

“I’m not the greatest singer in the world, I prefer to hide behind a guitar or a tennis racket, but to get that experience, what a great bunch of people, what a great show.”

Singer Will Young, M People star Heather Small and broadcaster Gloria Hunniford have already been unmasked on the show.

The Masked Singer, which is on ITV and ITV Hub, continues on Saturdays at 7pm.

