Bagnaia still at "65 percent" despite "incredible" Sepang lap

Bagnaia, who graduated to MotoGP on a works Ducati contract after winning the 2018 Moto2 title, was just 0.063s adrift of Danilo Petrucci's track-record lap on the final day of testing at Sepang.

The 1m58.302s effort, which was more than half a second clear of Jorge Lorenzo's previous unofficial record at the Malaysian venue, earned Bagnaia plaudits in the paddock, including from mentor Valentino Rossi.

But when asked after testing how close he now felt to being a fully-realised premier-class rider, Bagnaia said: “Don't know, at the moment I think I'm 70 percent... no, 65 percent, is better.

“I need to improve in a lot of things. I have to understand how to be more constant with used tyre.

“[Friday] has been another step in front because I started with the used tyres and I made [1m]59.9[s] in the first exit, and has been very positive.

“But for the race pace I need to improve a little bit more because the [tyre] drop[-off] in the race is different, is bigger, and I have to understand how to use the [engine] maps and the tyres.”

