Bagnaia: Austria my "first true grand prix" in MotoGP

The Valentino Rossi-tutored reigning Moto2 champion has endured a mixed debut campaign in the premier class so far, with five retirements leaving him last of MotoGP's four newcomers in the current standings.

But after making good progress in the post-Brno test, had a strong showing at the Red Bull Ring, recovering from a technical issue in FP3 to advance from Q1 and put his bike fifth on the grid, before converting that to seventh in the 28-lap event.

"Best result of the year, closest gap to the front of the year, and I think that this weekend can be the base for the next ones," Bagnaia summed up. "Very happy about the work done.

"We can be happy, because it's the first true grand prix that we make, I think, because every time, every day in the FP1 or in FP3 we were disappearing on the other weekends, and this weekend we were more constant."

Francesco Bagnaia and Miguel Oliveira

Francesco Bagnaia and Miguel Oliveira Gold and Goose / LAT Images

