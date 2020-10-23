Baghel hits out at Chouhan, says first time more than dozen people became ministers without polls

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 24 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday alleged that Congress government in Madhya Pradesh was toppled and it happened for the first time in the country that "more than a dozen people have become ministers without polls".

Baghel, who was in the state to campaign for Congress candidates in the assembly bypolls, targeted Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and alleged that he has not given account of work done by it in the last 15 years.

"Shivraj Singh asks Congress what was done in the 15 months. While they have ruled for 15 years and have not said what they had done, they are asking what has been done in 15 months. The Kamal Nath government took important decisions which are in knowledge of people," Baghel told the media here.

"In Madhya Pradesh, they toppled the government which was chosen by the people. It happened for the first time in the country that more than a dozen people have become ministers without polls," he said.

"The people had given the mandate and it was insulted and an elected government was brought down. The people are asking how you became Chief Minister when the mandate was not given," he added. (ANI)