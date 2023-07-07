Bagby Airfield: Man in his 20s dies after light aircraft crash in North Yorkshire

A man in his 20s has been confirmed dead after a light aircraft crash in North Yorkshire.

The aircraft came down in a field close to Bagby Airfield in Thirsk at about 7.45pm on Thursday, police said.

No one else is believed to have been on board the plane.

Police, together with the fire and ambulance service were all dispatched to the scene.

Pictures taken from the scene show the aftermath of the crash, with debris on the field.

The family of the victim, who has not yet been named, are being supported by specialist officers, North Yorkshire Police said.

In a statement just before midday on Friday, the force said the emergency services were continuing to work at the scene.

A full investigation has been launched by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB).

An AAIB spokesperson told Sky News: "The AAIB has launched an investigation into a fatal accident involving a twin engine light aircraft which occurred yesterday near Bagby Airfield, Thirsk, Yorkshire.

"A team of inspectors arrived on site this morning to gather evidence and begin an investigation."