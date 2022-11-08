Bagasse Tableware Products Market Revenue had Reached a CAGR of 4.3% and Cross US$ 1.95 Bn in 2021 and is Expected to Reach Humungous Revenue in Next 10 years | Data by Future Market Insights, Inc.

The bagasse tableware products market in India will exhibit ~9% CAGR during the forecast period. The U.S. Bagasse Tableware Products Market is anticipated to hold ~88% of total sales in North America till 2031

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bagasse tableware products market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 4.7 Bn in 2031, with sales growing at a positive CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2031. Valued at US$ 2.5 Bn in 2021, the target market is expected to grow by 1.9x by 2031.

High demand for eco-friendly and sustainable packaging solutions all over the world will propel the growth of the bagasse tableware products market during the forecast period. Bagasse tableware products are an attractive and green substitute to plastic tableware.

Bagasse tableware or sugarcane fiber tableware products are produced from sugarcane residue, which is an eco-friendly substitute for polystyrene and Styrofoam tableware products. These products are also referred to as sugarcane biodegradable tableware products.

Comprised of features like lightweight, and recyclable, bagasse tableware products including plates, cups, bowls, trays, and cutlery are in immense demand in the food and beverage industry. Bagasse tableware products are emerging as a favored food packaging solution among consumers because of their unique properties like sturdiness, durability, and extended lifespan.

These products are rapidly gaining traction among green-inclined cafeterias, catering services, the food service sector, and quick-delivery restaurants. Besides cafes and restaurants, bagasse tableware products are anticipated to be easily available across hypermarkets, convenience stores, and grocery shops owing to an upsurge in consumers' preference for convenient, green, and sustainable packaging solutions.

Bagasse tableware products are completely biodegradable, eco-friendly, and get decomposed within 60 days. A rising preference for eco-friendly and sustainable packaging by a major portion of consumers coupled with other grow-inducing aspects will fuel the growth of the target market during the forecast period.

“Shifts in food patterns and formats, demand for safe and hygienic fast-food delivery, and need for eco-friendly solutions will propel the global growth of the bagasse tableware products market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.  

Key Takeaways:

  • Growing intolerance towards plastic will strengthen prospects for the bagasse tableware products market.

  • The bagasse tableware products market in the United States will hold about 88% of the sales in North America.

  • Germany’s bagasse tableware products market will reach a value of US$ 220.0 Mn by 2031.

  • By product type, the bagasse plates segment will register a CAGR of about 7% during the assessment period.

  • Based on application, the food segment will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape 

Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Genpak, LLC, Vegware US, Dart Container Corporation, Karat by Lollicup, GreenGood USA, Eco-Products, Inc., Natural Tableware, Material Motion, Inc., Duni Group AB, Bio Futura B.V, Ecoriti, Detpak (Detmold Group), Pappco Greenware, Greenweimo, Greenvale Eco Products, Geokriti Resources Pvt Ltd, Deveuro Paper Products LLP, Jinhua Zhongsheng Fiber Products Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Zhiben Environmental Protection Technology Group Co., Ltd., and among others are some of the major players in the bagasse tableware products market profiled in the full version of the report.

Leading market players are keen on introducing innovative and sustainable products to meet the growing consumer demand. These firms are offering customization services, and adopting tactics like strategic partnerships and collaborations to expand their business.

More Insights into Bagasse Tableware Products Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global bagasse tableware products market, providing historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecast statistics for 2021 to 2031.

To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of product type (plates (less than 8 inches, 8 inches to 12 inches, more than 12 inches), bowls & containers (less than 12 Oz, 12 Oz to 16 Oz, more than 16 Oz), cups & glasses (less than 6 Oz, 6 Oz to 12 Oz, more than 12 Oz), trays & clamshells, cutlery (spoons, etc.)), application (food (fruits & vegetables, processed food, ready-to-eat meals, soups, others), beverages (non-carbonated beverages (tea & coffee, milk products, juices), carbonated beverages), sales channels (indirect sales (departmental & discount sales, hypermarket/ supermarket, specialty stores, online sales), direct sales), end user (commercial use (hotels & cafes, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, venues & catering, mobile food vendors, bakery & patisserie), institutional use (schools & colleges, offices, hospitals, airports & railways), household use), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on segmentation, the bagasse plates segment will be a significant contributor to the overall market growth. Owing to the escalating demand for a suitable plastic alternative, this segment will grow at 7% CAGR during 2022-2032.

The food sector application segment will continue to generate the most lucrative opportunities for the target market. In terms of sales channels, the direct sales segment will hold about 66% of the overall market share through 2031.

Based on region, the bagasse tableware products market in the United States will present significant growth during 2022-2032. The rising production and consumption of biodegradable and compostable products will spur the demand for eco-friendly and sustainable products.

A surging preference for eco-friendly products will fuel the bagasse tableware products market in the U.S. The market in this country will, thus, account for 88% of the total sales in North America. Aside from the U.S., Germany and India will also exhibit notable growth in the bagasse tableware products market during the forecast period.

