Bagan a 'different player' after season in Belgium

[Huw Evans Picture Agency]

Joel Bagan feels he has returned to Cardiff City a “different player” following his loan spell at Belgian club Zulte Waregem.

Having spent last season in Belgium’s second tier, the 23-year-old defender has made six appearances for Cardiff in all competitions this term.

Bagan earned praise for his performance in the Bluebirds’ first league win of the season on Tuesday as they beat Millwall 1-0.

The left-back has previously faced criticism for a perceived lack of aggression in his play but he believes that is one of the attributes he improved during his time in Belgium.

“It’s tough. I’ve spoken to managers before and said it's different in training to games,” Bagan said.

“I don't want to go into training and start smashing my team-mates before a game. But this season, I don't know, I think maybe it just comes with playing more regularly, you start to do things without thinking.

“I think that's why Belgium for me last year was so important, to get that run of games and playing regularly. I’ve come back this season and feel a lot more confident and feel like a different player.”

The win over Millwall was Cardiff’s first clean sheet in the Championship this season.

They remain bottom of the table and head to Bristol City on Sunday, but Bagan believes he and his team-mates proved a point with that much-needed victory.

“Yeah, definitely. No team wants to be sat bottom of the league without a win. We know as players, we haven't been good enough,” he said.

“It was important to get that first win, something to build on now and hopefully we can continue that and there are more points to come.”