The "It" bag Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid love is surprisingly affordable—grab it for less than $80

Isabelle Kagan, Reviewed
·2 min read
Here's how to get your hands on this celeb-approved bag for less than $80.
Here's how to get your hands on this celeb-approved bag for less than $80.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

It's not everyday that the masses can afford a celebrity "it" bag—so when there's a new trending accessory among celebs that's not the price of, well, a Birkin, we take notice. Enter the JW Pei Gabbi bag, which has been spotted on the likes of Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajowski, Hailey Bieber and Megan Fox. The best part about this bag, other than it being sustainably made? It can be yours now for less than $80.

$80 on Amazon

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

Dubbed the "croissant" bag by influencers, the JW Pei Gabbi bag is constructed from 100% vegan leather and recycled plastic bottles. An Amazon best-seller, it's priced at just $79.99 and currently available in 14 various hues, including Grass Green, Light Yellow and Coral Almond—a baby pink shade that can help you nail this season's "Barbiecore" trend.

Labor Day 2022: Shop the 70 best early sales at Lowe's, Best Buy and Amazon

Wayfair Labor Day sale: The 35 best deals on KitchenAid, Nautica and more

National Dog Day 2022: 35 best deals to spoil your pup with from Chewy, Petco and PetSmart

Wear the JW Pei Gabbi your shoulder or sport it as a handheld purse.
Wear the JW Pei Gabbi your shoulder or sport it as a handheld purse.

The inside of the bag is lined with faux-suede and is just large enough to store your cards, keys, phone and sunglasses, according to multiple shoppers. It also features a magnetic closure to keep its contents safe and secure, and it comes with a dust bag and box for storage.

It's not just a popular pick among celebs, either: The Gabbi bag has racked up more than 1,500 positive reviews on Amazon with a near-perfect 4.6-star rating overall. One shopper writes, "I’m a bit of a bag snob and I am floored at the quality for the price," while another adds, "I’ve never gotten so many compliments on a bag before! It's buttery soft and durable."

At this affordable price point, we're totally tempted to pick up a few colors to add to our fall wardrobes. Bonus: JW PEI bags offer a 1-year-warranty for purchases made through the JW Pei Amazon store.

$80 on Amazon

There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for our weekly newsletter to get all our reviews, expert advice, deals and more.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: JW Pei bags: Where to buy 2022's "It" bag for less than $80

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Women's professional hockey growing in North America, but in parallel universes

    Women's professional hockey is expanding in North America, but remains divided. The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association (PWHPA) possessing the bulk of player star power in Canada and the United States has a league in development with Billie Jean King and Mark Walter, co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, as potential backers. The Premier Hockey Federation increasing salaries and teams in North America in its eighth season, and recruiting recognizable names in Canadian hockey into man

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million

    ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time. McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73. Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • By design, Nazem Kadri's Stanley Cup celebration will star the Muslim community in London, Ont.

    Nazem Kadri will walk through the doors of the London Muslim Mosque in southwestern Ontario with the Stanley Cup this weekend as part of a hometown celebration the 31-year-old NHL star wanted by design. Kadri, the only son of five children born in London to Lebanese parents, is believed to be the first Muslim player to win an NHL championship. It happened in June, when his then team, the Colorado Avalanche, beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the playoffs in June. After a long career with

  • South Africa's Reto wins CP Women's Open as fans clamour for Canada's Henderson

    OTTAWA — Judged purely on number of fans and the volume of their cheers, Brooke Henderson appeared to be the runaway winner of the CP Women's Open. But the all-time winningest professional golfer in Canadian history finished 14 shots back of South Africa's Paula Reto to tie for 49th at the national championship on Sunday. Reto shot a final round of 4-under 67 to win her first-ever LPGA Tour title by one stroke at 19-under overall. "It was amazing," said Henderson of the hundreds of fans that fol

  • Ohtani, Rengifo hit two-run homers as Angels complete sweep of Jays with 8-3 win

    TORONTO — Even though the lowly Los Angeles Angles swept his Toronto Blue Jays, interim manager John Schneider will refrain from a furniture-tossing fit of anger to rally his club. The Angels (55-73) received two-run homers from Luis Rengifo and Shohei Ohtani and solo blasts from Kurt Suzuki and Mike Trout to handle the Blue Jays 8-3 in the series finale, outscoring the home side 22-3 in the three-game set. "I'm never the type of guy who will go in there and flip the table," Schneider said. "At

  • Blue Jays fans reeling after getting swept by Angels

    Sunday's sloppy, mistake-filled loss to the Angels sent a number of Blue Jays fans off the deep end.

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • New commissioner Mark Noonan excited about Canadian Premier League’s potential

    While working in Ghana, Mark Noonan wanted to purchase land for a new soccer training ground. To close the deal, Noonan had to supply two bottles of peppermint schnapps, a case of beer, two canvas bags filled with cash and arrange for a cow to be delivered once a year. Noonan’s time as the chief executive officer of Hearts of Oak, Ghana’s oldest and best supported club, plus his experience working for Major League Soccer and other sports properties helped prepare him for his latest job. He was i

  • 'I've been able to dream big': 62-year-old Canadian becomes oldest woman to summit K2 in Pakistan

    An Oakville, Ont., woman became the oldest female to climb the second highest mountain in the world at the age of 62, after picking up Alpine climbing at 50. Liliya Ianovskaia, not only managed to successfully summit Mount Everest in Nepal, she went on to climb two more mountains above 8,000 metres just weeks after. Despite Mount Everest being the highest mountain on earth at 8,849 metres, K2 in Pakistan, the second highest peak, is known to be one of the most dangerous and difficult treks due t

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • Sarah Fillier strikes twice, Canada downs Swiss 4-1 in women's world hockey

    HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the

  • Canadian Chase Brown has stellar opening to Illinois' 2022 NCAA opener

    Canadian Chase Brown showed why he was on the 2023 Senior Bowl watch list. The Illinois running back ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries in the Illini's season-opening 38-6 win over Wyoming on Saturday. The five-foot-11, 205-pound native of London, Ont., also became the 19th player in school history to rush for over 2,000 career yards and first since 2011 (excluding quarterbacks) to score three touchdowns in a game. "He's just really patient," Illinois head coach Bret Bielema sa

  • Alberta equestrian rides across Mongolian landscape in world's toughest horse race

    An Alberta woman spent a gruelling 10 days trekking more than 1,000 kilometres across Mongolia on horseback. Adele Dobler, a helicopter pilot, was one of 48 riders selected in a lottery of 2,000 applicants to participate in the Mongol Derby, considered the hardest and longest horse-riding race in the world. Dobler had wanted to compete in a race like the Mongol derby since she was nine years old. "I'm 36 now, so I've been thinking about it for a long time," she said while on CBC Edmonton's Radio

  • Ohtani, Angels blank frustrated Blue Jays 2-0

    TORONTO — Shohei Ohtani refused to allow the good vibrations from the 30th reunion of the 1992 World Series champion Toronto Blue Jays to mushroom to the current club on Saturday. The Los Angeles Angels ace starter surrendered only two hits, striking out nine with only one walk in a masterful season-high 109-pitch, seven-inning performance for a 2-0 victory. Ohtani versus Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah, plus the reunion, provided quite the atmosphere. Joe Carter, Dave Winfield, Dave Stieb, manager Ci

  • Gilgeous-Alexander, Joseph, Alexander-Walker won't play against Panama

    PANAMA CITY — Trae Bell-Haynes, Abu Kigab and Jean-Victor Mukama have been added to Canada's roster for the team's FIBA World Cup qualifying game against Panama on Monday. The trio replace NBA players Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Cory Joseph, who are all unavailable. Canada (7-0) is the only undefeated team in the Americas after a 99-87 win over Argentina on Thursday in Victoria. The Canadians can qualify for the 2023 World Cup with a win over Panama (2-5), and if Venezu

  • Toronto Metropolitan University goes Bold with new nickname for athletics teams

    Toronto Metropolitan University made a major move in cutting ties to its longtime Ryerson name. So, why not go bold in its athletics renaming as well? TMU announced Monday that its sports teams will now be called the TMU Bold, one of three finalists selected from more than 4,800 survey contributions. TMU's new mascot will be a falcon. "The idea of Bold came from the feedback that was developed from community members," said Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, at TMU. "They wanted a name that wa

  • Scheffler clings to 1-shot lead as Tour Championship delayed

    ATLANTA (AP) — Justin Thomas was a tap-in away from polishing off a 7-under 63. And then the horn sounded Saturday signaling a stop in play because of storms near the Tour Championship. He had to wait until Sunday to not only finish, but to figure out where it left him in pursuit of the FedEx Cup and its $18 million prize. Scottie Scheffler was still in the lead, barely. Xander Schauffele was still on his heels, even tying him ever so briefly. They were on the 13th hole and among 10 players who