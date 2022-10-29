How to bag a bargain European ski trip

Gemma Bowes
·7 min read

Bag the best deals

Snow-risky early December, the cold depths of January and the sunny end of April are almost always the cheapest times to go.

Get a heads-up on deals by signing up to newslettters from ski companies, such as Skiworld. A recent flash sale had seven nights half-board at posh Chalet Valluga, sleeping six in St Anton, Austria, for about £745pp, departing mid-Decemberon a self-drive holiday including a Eurotunnel ticket.

January bargains with Ski Weekends included four nights half-board at Hotel les Fleurs in Morzine, with transfers from Geneva airport (connected to the railway station) for £330pp.

Even the fancier places can offer good value at the slushier end of the year. In La Plagne in France’s Paradiski ski area, we spied seven nights self-catering at White Pearl Lodge and Spa, with indoor pool, gym and spa, from £1,037pp, including train from London to Moutiers, transfers and lift pass in March with Ski World, a good £600pp cheaper than at new year.

Inclusive deals that throw in ski hire, lessons and lift passes are often great value. Getmetothealps.com had seven nights half-board at Les Balcons de Val Thorens from £750pp all season, including a six-day lift pass (£50pp extra for the wider Trois Vallées pass) and equipment hire.

If you’re not fussy about a stylish stay, trawl bargain sites such as Igluski.com, which has a page on rail travel packages. We found seven nights self-catering at Residence Cybele in Brides Les Bains – part of Trois Vallées and linked to Méribel and Courchevel – for £639pp in January, or £682pp in March, including Eurostar from London, transfers and six-day lift pass.

Other sites let you search for accommodation and lift-pass combos, such as weski.co.uk and sunweb.co.uk. We found bargains such as four days B&B at Hotel Bel Horizon in high-altitude Val Thorens from £199pp, including lift pass, departing mid-November.

Off-radar resorts

Smaller, lesser-known resorts are typically cheaper, and many are paradise for freeriders or beginners, just unfamiliar to Brits.

Even pricey Switzerland has bargain gems, such as Bettmeralp, a car-free resort in the Aletsch Arena ski area, easily accessed by rail, with a gondola to the resort from the Betten station. The resort website lists good-value accommodation (as do many other resorts’ – another top tip) such as chalet Bärgsunna, where we found seven nights self-catering for four for less than £550 in mid-December; a six-day lift pass costs from £188-£233.

In France’s Haute Maurienne valley, a six-day lift pass for Les Sybelles, with six resorts and 136 pistes, is €209pp (£183pp), and seven nights self-catering in Le Corbier, at the smart Etoile des Sybelles apartments with indoor and outdoor pools and spa, costs from £1,049 for four including Eurotunnel crossing.

Pays de Gex, a lower mountain area topping out at 900 metres between Lake Geneva and the Jura, has four small, mellow ski areas suitable for beginners and families (six-day lift pass €172). Seven nights half-board at three-star Bois Joly Hotel in Crozet costs from £431pp.

Italy and Austria tend to be cheaper than France and Switzerland. Austria’s SkiWelt Wilder Kaiser-Brixental (six-day pass €280) is one of Europe’s largest resorts, with 168 miles of slopes and 80 mountain huts and inns. In the village of Going, Gatterhof is a farmhouse hotel with rooms from €50 a night.

Swap the Alps for the Pyrenees

A cable car in La Mongie, in the Pyrenees.
A cable car in La Mongie, in the Pyrenees. Photograph: Sergi Reboredo/Alamy

Val d’Isère, Chamonix and the Quatre Vallées may be superb resorts but when six-day lift-passes cost in excess of €350 (£307), you might want to consider alternatives. France’s other mountain range is not short of thrills, with 23 resorts and high peaks topping out at 2,877m on the Pic du Midi, where a 1,000m descent is one of the best runs among 100km of pistes in the Grand Tourmalet ski area (six-day lift pass €261). The tourist board website (n-py.com) offers basic apartments from €300 for seven nights self-catering sleeping seven at the Mongie Tourmalet Residence in La Mongie, a resort connected to spa town Barèges. Lourdes TGV station is 30 miles away.

With low VAT and no sales tax, Andorra is also a bargain bet for snowy peaks. A discount package to Arinsal with Snowboard Coach offers seven nights half-board from £599pp including Valnord lift pass, transfers (from Barcelona or Toulouse) and local discounts. It’s a 12-hour drive from Calais, and reachable by train to Barcelona or Toulouse.

Eastern Europe … and beyond

Bansko in Bulgaria has been the go-to alternative for a budget snow break for decades, but Slovenia is the classier option, where top resort Kranjska Gora has 18 runs. On Airbnb we found an apartment sleeping four next to the ski slopes from £672 in March (take the train to Salzburg or Ljubljana).

If you’re up for a cultural adventure (and a long train journey), consider an offbeat ski destination such as Parnassos in Greece (lift pass €20 a day, ), 2½ hours’ drive from Athens and close to Delphi, with 17 lifts, 23 runs and enough fun skiing to satisfy the urge. There is also interest building in Bosnia, where a package with Ski Sarajevo, including six nights half-board at the Jahorina mountain resort and one night at a B&B in Sarajevo, costs from €649pp, departing 11 February, including a five-day lift-pass and transfers from Dubrovnik.

How to hack the school holidays

Those with kids will find the cheapest ski holiday period is almost always Easter, when warmer weather and longer days also make it more conducive to enjoyable learning.

The UCPA, set up to make winter sports accessible to French youngsters, offers budget packages that include meals, equipment hire, lessons, lift passes and basic accommodation in its own large-scale centres. It offers themed weeks, from introductions to ski touring to a new trips for 18-30s. You have to make your own bed and help tidy up, but there’s a very sociable atmosphere. Great value are its family weeks in school holidays – a week in Flaine departing 8 April costs £506 to £660 for children depending on age, and £815 for adults; or festive weeks in Les Contamines cost £716pp starting 24 or 31 December.

Look out for resorts with deals such as free lift passes for kids: in Samoëns and Tignes in France they’re free for under-eights. A week from 24 December in an apartment sleeping four at Residence Val Claret in Tignes (with a station nearby at Bourg St Maurice) is £1,060 (.

If you have to go in February half-term, choose an off-radar resort or unusual accommodation such as backcountry cabins listed on Austria’s Almliesl cabins website, an Italian rifugio or mountain agriturismo; these are often cheaper than a normal chalet or hotel.

Getting there

Flyers can save by choosing lesser-known airports (such as Memmingen in Germany as an alternative to Innsbruck or Munich), but those more committed to saving carbon must factor in Eurotunnel fees, fuel, toll roads and any overnight stays.

The cheapest Eurostar fares are found by booking far in advance (there are still some evening departures for February half-term from £49.50 each way – see seat61.com for how to get to the mountains by rail). The cheapest Eurotunnel crossings are usually very early or late in the day; and compare ferry prices at directferries.co.uk.

Self-drivers should avoid refuelling on motorways and toll roads – use the satnav to divert off to cheaper pumps in villages. Snow Express offers overnight coach transfers to 40 French resorts from London and Folkestone for £199pp return, including luggage and skis, departing Friday evening and arriving the next day.

Owners of campervans or motorhomes could consider cosying their ride for a winter trip to save on accommodation. To hire one, Go Boony has comfortable motorhomes from about £85 a day, sleeping four. Winterised van specialist Spaceships Rentals charges from £69 a day for a vehicle sleeping seven, drive.spaceshipsrentals.co.uk).

Prices correct at time of publication

Latest Stories

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Erik Karlsson scores in OT, Sharks beat Maple Leafs 4-3

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson scored on a breakaway 57 seconds into overtime to give the San Jose Sharks a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night. Karlsson also had two assists as San Jose won at home for the first time this season, improving to 1-4. “It was nice the way it developed,” Karlsson said. "I just had to get going, trust Timo (Meier) that he would get the puck there, made up my mind fairly early and stuck to it and it went in, luckily.” Logan Couture had tw

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Study: Touchdown Atlantic provided economic boost to Nova Scotia cities

    TORONTO — The CFL's '22 Touchdown Atlantic generated more than $12.7 million in economic benefit to regions of Nova Scotia according to a study commissioned by the league. Touchdown Atlantic was held in Wolfville, N.S., in July and culminated with the Toronto Argonauts downing the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 before 10,886 spectators at an expanded Raymond Field on the campus of Acadia University. On Thursday, a study by Sport Tourism Canada (STC) stated there was over $12.7 million in economi

  • Senators' Josh Norris could miss entire season with shoulder injury

    Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith is reportedly not confident forward Josh Norris will return to the team in 2022-23.

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta

  • Jays outfielder George Springer undergoes surgery on right elbow to remove bone spur

    Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer has had a bone spur removed from his right elbow. The club announced on Thursday that the operation in Dallas was a success. The nagging injury in Springer's dominant arm bothered him for most of the season and limited his play. Despite this, he had a .267 batting average with 25 home runs, 76 runs batted in, 14 stolen bases and was named a nominee for the Silver Slugger award earlier Thursday. A Blue Jays spokesman says Springer is expected to make a

  • Hall of Famer Bryan Trottier shares life in and out of hockey in 'All Roads Home'

    Bryan Trottier didn't want to go back. It was December 1972 and his junior team — the Swift Current Broncos — was set to resume its schedule following the Christmas break. After a rough and tumble first half of the season, however, the homesick rookie was hesitant. A booming 7 a.m. knock the following morning as a blizzard blanketed the Trottier ranch in southwestern Saskatchewan changed everything. Tiger Williams was at the door. And he wasn't leaving without his friend and teammate. "What in t

  • Former NHLer Ryan Kesler recalls the time he nearly fought John Tortorella

    Kesler joined the Spittin' Chiclets podcast recently and detailed a wild exchange between him and the fiery coach during a 2014 practice.

  • 'They played harder than we did': Scottie Barnes on 76ers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes credited the 76ers for their effort and hustle on Friday night.

  • Hellberg helps Senators win fourth straight by beating hot Stars

    OTTAWA — One man’s misfortune is another man’s big break. Such was the case for Magnus Hellberg on Monday. After starting netminder Anton Forsberg was ruled out of the game due to injury, Hellberg came in to make just the third start of his NHL career. The first came almost nine years ago to the day. All Hellberg did on Monday was make 29 saves as the Senators defeated the Dallas Stars 4-2. “I’ve been waiting to get a start for a couple of weeks now, so obviously it was nice to finally be in net

  • Carey Price not planning NHL retirement but 'unable to train at a professional level'

    Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price, who was placed on the long-term injured reserve list in early September, says he doesn't have a retirement plan "at this moment" and isn't keen on having another knee surgery. The 35-year-old played five games near the end of last year's NHL regular season but told reporters on Monday at the team's practice facility in Brossard, Que., his rehab "hasn't been successful" and another knee procedure has a success rate above 50 per cent. Price first had surgery

  • Hockey Canada signs on to Abuse-Free Sport following months of controversy

    CALGARY — Hockey Canada says it has become a full signatory to Abuse-Free Sport, the new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport in Canada. All complaints of abuse, discrimination and harassment at the national level will go directly to the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, a new federal agency. Hockey Canada's announcement Thursday came as the national sports organization scrambles to restore its reputation after a series of damning allegations led to intense

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat