Bag up to 50% off Kate Spade totes, purses and backpacks during this summer sale
If you're already prepping your back to school shopping lists, we have all the summer sales you should turn to. One of our favorites is the Kate Spade sale, which is currently offering incredible savings on customer-favorite totes, backpacks and purses.
Now is a great time to snag a chic new backpack or tote bag that will hold all your essentials and look cute doing it. The Kate Spade sale will allow you to get a designer purse or backpack for up to 50% off, with markdowns on new styles just added.
One great option on sale is the Kate Spade Knott Medium Satchel, a quality bag that's perfect for everyday use. It can be carried as a handbag or you can attach the matching strap to wear it as a crossbody. This bag has a 4.6-star rating, with nearly 140 5-star reviews. It's now on sale starting at $278, a major markdown from its original price of $348. It's available in four stunning colors, including Romaine and Orchid.
If you’re looking for a fashionable twist on the classic backpack, consider the Kate Spade Day Pack Medium Backpack. Available in three sophisticated pastel shades, this compact pack is down from $298 to just $149 during this sale. Made of pebbled leather with a sweet Spade flower jacquard lining, this backpack fits an iPhone, large wallet, iPad and more of your daily essentials.
Shop the best purse deals from the Kate Spade sale
Kate Spade The Little Better Sam Nylon Medium Tote for $139 (Save $59)
Kate Spade All Day Grapefruit Pop Large Tote for $174 (Save $74)
Kate Spade The Pier Palm Fronds Canvas Medium Tote for $209 (Save $89)
Kate Spade Knott Colorblocked Medium Satchel for $244 (Save $104)
Kate Spade Spade Flower Jacquard Stripe Sinch Medium Flap Backpack for $244 (Save $104)
Kate Spade Gracie Wicker Medium Top Handle Bag for $279 (Save $119)
