Baftas Host Rebel Wilson Gives Putin The Middle Finger At Ceremony

Baftas host Rebel Wilson had a very clear message for Russian president Vladimir Putin during Sunday night’s ceremony.

As the Australian actress Introduced Emilia Jones’ musical performance, she explained that there would be two sign language interpreters on stage.

“And this is the gesture for Putin,” she said, giving the middle finger.

Rebel Wilson (Photo: Dave J Hogan via Getty Images)

The ongoing war in Ukraine was very much a talking point at this year’s event.

Bafta chair Krishnendu Majumdar opened the ceremony by making a statement in which he offered solidarity with those suffering in the country.

“Together with our colleagues at the Ukrainian Film Academy, we stand in solidarity and hope for a return to peace,” he said.

“We’re hugely grateful to the journalists covering Ukraine, many of whom are BAFTA members. Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine as well as those affected by other conflicts around the world.”

As he walked the red carpet Best Actor nominee Benedict Cumberbatch revealed he was planning to take in Ukrainian refugees as part of the UK government’s plans to help house those fleeing the country following Russia’s invasion.

“We have brothers and sisters who are suffering,” he told Sky News.

“It is a really shocking time to be a European, two-and-a-half hours’ flight away from Ukraine. It’s something that hangs over us.

“Everyone needs to do as much as they can. I think already today the news has broken that there’s been a record number of people volunteering to take people into their homes, and I hope to be part of that myself.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

BAFTAS 2022: