Baftas 2024: Doctor Who star David Tennant to host ceremony

Doctor Who star David Tennant has been announced as the host of next month's Bafta Film Awards.

It will be the actor's first time hosting the prestigious ceremony, which is being held at the Royal Festival Hall in London's Southbank Centre.

He will be taking over from last year's host, Richard E Grant, who presented alongside Alison Hammond.

The 2024 ceremony will take place on 18 February and be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Tennant, 52, who has appeared in TV series including Broadchurch and Good Omens, recently returned to Doctor Who for the show's 60th anniversary episodes, where he played the 14th Time Lord.

He said: "I am delighted to have been asked to host the EE Bafta Film Awards and help celebrate the very best of this year's films and the many brilliant people who bring them to life."

David Tennant and Catherine Tate presented the Features Award at the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards

He starred in Doctor Who's 60th anniversary with Catherine Tate, who reprised her role as Donna Noble, a companion of the 10th Doctor, also played by Tennant.

Jane Millichip, the chief executive of Bafta, said the organisation was "over the moon" at Tennant's appointment.

She added: "He is deservedly beloved by British and international audiences alike.

"His warmth, charm and mischievous wit will make it a must-watch show."

The longlists for all 24 categories of the Baftas, including best film and director, will be published on Friday at 12:00.

The nominations for the 77th annual awards will then be announced on 18 January by English actress Naomi Ackie and Barbie actor Kingsley Ben-Adir.

The nominations for the EE rising star award, the only Bafta where the winner is selected by the British public, will be announced on 10 January.

Last year Tennant appeared with Tate at the TV Baftas to present the best features award to Joe Lycett vs Beckham: Got Your Back At Xmas.

Tennant previously collected two best actor awards for his performances in both Doctor Who: Doomsday and The Escape Artist from Bafta Cymru and Bafta Scotland respectively.

The awards season kicks off with the Golden Globes on Sunday while the Oscars will be held on 10 March.