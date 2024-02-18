Baftas 2024: Best dressed stars on the red carpet

The 2024 Bafta Awards kicked off on Sunday 18 February at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

Britain’s biggest night in the awards season celebrates the best in film and television, and for fashion fanatics, it’s another chance to witness some showstopping sartorial moments from the globe’s most iconic celebrities on top of it taking place in the middle of London Fashion Week.

These are the best dressed from the 2024 Baftas.

Daisy Edgar-Jones

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Bafta)

Edgar-Jones stepped out onto the red carpet in an asymmetrical maroon gown with a thigh-high slit and matching strappy sandals.

Vogue Williams

(Getty Images for BAFTA)

Vogue, 38, turned heads in a shimmering purple feather trim gown as the presenter was one of the first to arrive.

Sheila Atim

(BAFTA via Getty Images)

Atim dazzled in a sequin gown with a cinched waist and flattering high neck.

Mia McKenna-Bruce

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Bafta)

The actress went with a rose theme for her red carpet gown covered in sequins with silver rose details across her dress to contrast against the overall black strapless dress.

Clara Amfo

(Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Amdo showed up to the awards wearing a black midi dress with a sheer dress bodice and pleated skirt while also wearing silver heels and drop earrings.

Meg Bellamy

(Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Bellamy showed up in an all black dress with one sleeve in addition to a silver accessory on the opposite side and a thigh-high slit.

Raya Abirached

(Getty Images for BAFTA)

Abirached was decked out in a bright and shiny one-shoulder gown that was covered in sequins and other embellishments.

David Tennant

(Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

The award show’s host also failed to disappoint in his outfit wearing a black suit that was covered in yellow and gold detailing.

Kaya Scodelario

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Scodelario showed up to the awards in a white satin bandeau gown.

Andreea Cristea

(AFP via Getty Images)

Cristea stuck with the majority of attendees seen wearing black as she was seen wearing a black sequinned cut-out dress with a matching cape over the top, adorned with bugs.