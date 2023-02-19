Baftas 2023 winners: who will scoop Best Picture?

Front runner: All Quiet on the Western Front - Netflix

Tom Cruise, suspicious minds and Irishmen hurling bloody fingers at each other: 2022 was an exceptional year for cinema. Elvis, Top Gun: Maverick and Matilda affirmed – if it ever was in doubt – the sheer communal joy of the big screen post-Covid.

The biggest surprise of the Bafta nominations list, though, is the storming success of Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western Front. A German-language adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque’s scalding WWI novel, it has 14 nominations – the most ever for a Netflix production, and the most for a foreign language film since Ang Lee’s 2000 Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

Other high-flyers include Martin McDonagh’s peat-black comedy Banshees of Inisherin and Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s brain-mangling multiverse sci-fi Everything Everywhere All At Once, which have 10 each. Elvis isn’t far behind on nine.

This year’s Baftas will be hosted by the actor Richard E Grant, of Withnail and I fame, and will take place this evening at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London, from 6pm. The show will air with a one-hour delay on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 7pm-9pm, and the winners will be posted below (in bold) as they're announced. So, if you'd rather avoid spoilers please look away now.

Full list of nominees and winners

Best Film

All Quiet on the Western Front (Malte Grunert)

The Banshees of Inisherin (Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Martin Mcdonagh)

Elvis (Gail Berman, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Patrick Mccormick, Schuyler Weiss)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang)

Tár (Todd Field, Scott Lambert, Alexandra Milchan)

Aftersun

Outstanding British Film

Aftersun (Charlotte Wells, Producer(s) tbc)

The Banshees of Inisherin (Martin Mcdonagh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin)

Brian and Charles (Jim Archer, Rupert Majendie, David Earl, Chris Hayward)

Empire of Light (Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris)

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (Sophie Hyde, Debbie Gray, Adrian Politowski, Katy Brand)

Living (Oliver Hermanus, Elizabeth Karlsen, Stephen Woolley, Kazuo Ishiguro)

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical (Matthew Warchus, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Jon Finn, Luke

Kelly, Dennis Kelly)

See How They Run (Tom George, Gina Carter, Damian Jones, Mark Chappell)

The Swimmers (Sally El Hosaini, Producer(s) tbc, Jack Thorne)

The Wonder (Sebastián Lelio, Ed Guiney, Juliette Howell, Andrew Lowe, Tessa Ross, Alice Birch, Emma Donoghue)

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

WINNER: Aftersun Charlotte Wells (Writer/director)

Blue Jean Georgia Oakley (Writer/director), Hélène Sifre (Producer)

Electric Malady Marie Lidén (Director)

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande Katy Brand (Writer)

Rebellion Maia Kenworthy (Director)

Film Not in the English Language

WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front (Edward Berger, Malte Grunert)

Argentina, 1985 (Santiago Mitre, Producer(s) tbc)

Corsage (Marie Kreutzer)

Decision to Leave (Park Chan-Wook, Ko Dae-Seok)

The Quiet Girl (Colm Bairéad, Cleona Ní Chrualaoí)

Documentary

All That Breathes (Shaunak Sen, Teddy Leifer, Aman Mann)

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov, John Lyons)

Fire of Love (Sara Dosa, Shane Boris, Ina Fichman)

Moonage Daydream (Brett Morgan)

WINNER: Navalny (Daniel Roher, Diane Becker, Shane Boris, Melanie Miller, Odessa Rae)

Animated Film

WINNER: Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio (Guillermo Del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar, Alex Bulkley)

Marcel the Shell With Shoes on (Dean Fleisher Camp, Andrew Goldman, Elisabeth Holm, Caroline Kaplan, Paul Mezey)

Puss in Boots: the Last Wish (Joel Crawford, Mark Swift)

Turning Red (Domee Shi, Lindsey Collins)

Director

All Quiet on the Western Front (Edward Berger)

The Banshees of Inisherin (Martin Mcdonagh)

Decision to Leave (Park Chan-Wook)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert)

Tár (Todd Field)

The Woman King (Gina Prince-Bythewood)

Viola Davies in The Woman King - Ilze Kitshoff

Original Screenplay

WINNER: The Banshees of Inisherin (Martin Mcdonagh)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert)

The Fabelmans (Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg)

Tár (Todd Field)

Triangle of Sadness (Ruben Östlund)

Adapted Screenplay

WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front (Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell)

Living (Kazuo Ishiguro)

The Quiet Girl (Colm Bairéad)

She Said (Rebecca Lenkiewicz)

The Whale (Samuel D Hunter)

Leading Actress

Cate Blanchett (Tár)

Viola Davis (The Woman King)

Danielle Deadwyler (Till)

Ana De Armas (Blonde)

Emma Thompson (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande)

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Leading Actor

Austin Butler (Elvis)

Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Daryl Mccormack (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande)

Paul Mescal (Aftersun)

Bill Nighy (Living)

Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Hong Chau (The Whale)

WINNER: Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Dolly De Leon (Triangle of Sadness)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Carey Mulligan (She Said)

Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)

WINNER: Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse)

Albrecht Schuch (All Quiet on the Western Front)

Micheal Ward (Empire of Light)

Original Score

WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front (Volker Bertelmann)

Babylon (Justin Hurwitz)

The Banshees of Inisherin (Carter Burwell)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (Son Lux)

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio (Alexandre Desplat)

Casting

Aftersun (Lucy Pardee)

All Quiet on the Western Front (Simone Bär)

Elvis (Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (Sarah Halley Finn)

Triangle of Sadness (Pauline Hansson)

Triangle of Sadness

Cinematography

WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front (James Friend)

The Batman (Greig Fraser)

Elvis (Mandy Walker)

Empire of Light (Roger Deakins)

Top Gun: Maverick (Claudio Miranda)

Editing

All Quiet on the Western Front (Sven Budelmann)

The Banshees of Inisherin (Mikkel E G Nielsen)

Elvis (Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa)

WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once (Paul Rogers)

Top Gun: Maverick (Eddie Hamilton)

Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front (Christian M Goldbeck, Ernestine Hipper)

Babylon (Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino)

The Batman (James Chinlund, Lee Sandales)

Elvis (Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn)

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio (Curt Enderle, Guy Davis)

Costume Design

All Quiet on the Western Front (Lisy Christl)

Amsterdam (J.r. Hawbaker, Albert Wolsky)

Babylon (Mary Zophres)

Elvis (Catherine Martin)

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (Jenny Beavan)

Make Up & Hair

All Quiet on the Western Front (Heike Merker)

The Batman (Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, Zoe Tahir)

Elvis (Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas)

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical (Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower, Sharon Martin)

The Whale (Anne Marie Bradley, Judy Chin, Adrien Morot)

Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front (Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, Markus Stemler)

Avatar: the Way of Water (Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers, Gwendoyln Yates Whittle)

Elvis (Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson, Wayne Pashley)

Tár (Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single, Roland Winke)

Top Gun: Maverick (Chris Burdon, James H Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor, Mark Weingarten)

Special Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front (Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar, Viktor Müller, Frank Petzoid)

Avatar: the Way of Water (Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon)

The Batman (Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands, Dominic Tuohy)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (Benjamin Brewer, Ethan Feldbau, Jonathan Kombrinck, Zak Stoltz)

Top Gun: Maverick (Seth Hill, Scott R. Fisher, Bryan Litson, Ryan Tudhope)

British Short Animation

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse (Peter Baynton, Charlie Mackesy, Cara Speller, Hannah Minghella)

Middle Watch (John Stevenson, Aiesha Penwarden, Giles Healy)

Your Mountain is Waiting (Hannah Jacobs, Zoe Muslim, Harriet Gillian)

British Short Film

The Ballad of Olive Morris (Alex Kayode-Kay

Bazigaga (Jo Ingabire Moys, Stephanie Charmail)

Bus Girl (Jessica Henwick, Louise Palmkvist Hansen)

A Drifting Up (Jacob Lee)

An Irish Goodbye (Tom Berkeley, Ross White)

Ee Rising Star Award (Voted for by the Public)

Aimee Lou Wood

Daryl McCormack

Emma Mackey

Naomi Ackie

Sheila Atim