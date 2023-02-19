Baftas 2023: The red carpet in pictures

·2 min read

Hollywood stars are gathering for the Bafta Film Awards, which take place on Sunday at London's Royal Festival Hall.

Here is a selection of photos from the red carpet, where stars posed for photographs before the ceremony gets under way.

Viola Davis attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London,
Viola Davis, star of The Woman King, is nominated for best leading actress
Danielle Deadwyler and Bill Nighy at the Baftas
Till star Danielle Deadwyler and British actor Bill Nighy, who stars in Living, are both nominated for prizes
Michelle Yeoh attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London
Michelle Yeoh is nominated for her leading role in Everything Everywhere All At Once
Eddie Redmayne attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London
British actor Eddie Redmayne, who stars in The Good Nurse opposite Jessica Chastain
Puppets from Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro on the red carpet for the 2023 EE BAFTA Film Awards ceremony at the Southbank Centre in London,
The (teeny-tiny) puppets from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio also appeared for photographers
Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson
The Banshees of Inisherin stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson both wore blue ribbons in solidarity with refugees
Ariana DeBose arrives at the 2023 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London
Last year's best supporting actress winner, West Side Story star Ariana DeBose, returned to present one of the awards this year
Paul Mescal attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London
Aftersun star Paul Mescal, who is nominated for best leading actor
Jamie Lee Curtis arrives at the 2023 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London
Everything Everywhere All At Once star Jamie Lee Curtis is up for best supporting actress
Tár star Cate Blanchett and Austin Butler from Elvis
Tár star Cate Blanchett and Austin Butler from Elvis are nominated for best leading actress and actor
Florence Pugh attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London
Actress Florence Pugh's film The Wonder is nominated for outstanding British film
Naomi Ackie attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London
Naomi Ackie, nominated for the rising star award, portrayed Whitney Houston in the biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody
Rami Malek and Brendan Fraser at the Bafta Film Awards
Former Bafta winner Rami Malek and The Whale star Brendan Fraser, who is nominated for best leading actor
Gwendoline Christie attending the 76th British Academy Film Awards held at the Southbank Centre&quot;s Royal Festival Hall in London
Game of Thrones actress Gwendoline Christie
Ana de Armas and Emma Thompson at the Bafta Film Awards
Blonde star Ana de Armas and Good Luck To You, Leo Grande's Emma Thompson are both nominated for best leading actress
Ke Huy Quan attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London
Ke Huy Quan is the favourite to win an Oscar next month for his performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once
Richard E Grant at the Baftas
Richard E Grant is hosting the ceremony this year
Sandy Powell
Costume designer Sandy Powell will receive the Fellowship this year - Bafta's highest honour

Latest Stories