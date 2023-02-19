Baftas 2023: The red carpet in pictures

Hollywood stars are gathering for the Bafta Film Awards, which take place on Sunday at London's Royal Festival Hall.

Here is a selection of photos from the red carpet, where stars posed for photographs before the ceremony gets under way.

Viola Davis, star of The Woman King, is nominated for best leading actress

Till star Danielle Deadwyler and British actor Bill Nighy, who stars in Living, are both nominated for prizes

Michelle Yeoh is nominated for her leading role in Everything Everywhere All At Once

British actor Eddie Redmayne, who stars in The Good Nurse opposite Jessica Chastain

The (teeny-tiny) puppets from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio also appeared for photographers

The Banshees of Inisherin stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson both wore blue ribbons in solidarity with refugees

Last year's best supporting actress winner, West Side Story star Ariana DeBose, returned to present one of the awards this year

Aftersun star Paul Mescal, who is nominated for best leading actor

Everything Everywhere All At Once star Jamie Lee Curtis is up for best supporting actress

Tár star Cate Blanchett and Austin Butler from Elvis are nominated for best leading actress and actor

Actress Florence Pugh's film The Wonder is nominated for outstanding British film

Naomi Ackie, nominated for the rising star award, portrayed Whitney Houston in the biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Former Bafta winner Rami Malek and The Whale star Brendan Fraser, who is nominated for best leading actor

Game of Thrones actress Gwendoline Christie

Blonde star Ana de Armas and Good Luck To You, Leo Grande's Emma Thompson are both nominated for best leading actress

Ke Huy Quan is the favourite to win an Oscar next month for his performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once

Richard E Grant is hosting the ceremony this year