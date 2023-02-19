Baftas 2023: Follow The Complete Winners List As It's Announced

Matt Bagwell
·3 min read
Baftas
Baftas

Baftas

The stars were out in force at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday evening for this year’s Baftas.

And after walking the red carpet it was down to business as those highly-coveted gongs were handed out.

But which of the nominees, which included Michelle Yeoh, Paul Mescal, Angela Bassett, Emma Thompson, Viola Davis, Eddie RedmayneCarey Mulligan, Daryl McCormack and Jamie Lee Curtis, bagged a Bafta and who went home empty-handed?

Check out all the winners as they are announced (in bold) in the main categories below...

Best Film

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Elvis

  • Everything Everywhere All At Once

  • Tár

Outstanding British Film

  • Aftersun

  • The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Brian And Charles

  • Empire of Light

  • Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

  • Living

  • Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

  • See How They Run

  • The Swimmers

  • The Wonder

Leading Actress

  • Cate Blanchett, Tár

  • Viola Davis, The Woman King

  • Danielle Deadwyler, Till

  • Ana De Armas, Blonde

  • Emma Thompson in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

  • Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once

Leading Actor

  • Austin Butler, Elvis

  • Brendan Fraser, The Whale

  • Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

  • Paul Mescal, Aftersun

  • Bill Nighy, Living

Supporting Actress

  • Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

  • Hong Chau, The Whale

  • Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once

  • Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

  • Carey Mulligan, She Said

Supporting Actor

  • Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

  • Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

  • Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Micheal Ward, Empire of Light

Director

  • All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger

  • The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh

  • Decision To Leave, Park Chan-wook

  • Everything Everywhere All At Once, Daniel Kwan/Daniel Scheinert

  • Tár, Todd Field

  • The Woman King, Gina Prince-Bythewood

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

  • Aftersun

  • Blue Jean

  • Electric Malady

  • Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

  • Rebellion

Film not in the English Language

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Argentina, 1985

  • Corsage

  • Decision To Leave

  • The Quiet Girl

Documentary

  • All That Breathes

  • All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

  • Fire of Love

  • Moonage Daydream

  • Navalny

Animated Film

  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

  • Turning Red

Original Screenplay

  • The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Everything Everywhere All At Once

  • The Fabelmans

  • Tár

  • Triangle of Sadness

Adapted Screenplay

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Living

  • The Quiet Girl

  • She Said

  • The Whale

Original Score

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Babylon

  • The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Everything Everywhere All At Once

  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Casting

  • Aftersun

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Elvis

  • Everything Everywhere All At Once

  • Triangle of Sadness

Cinematography

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • The Batman

  • Elvis

  • Empire of Light

  • Top Gun: Maverick

Costume Design

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Amsterdam

  • Babylon

  • Elvis

  • Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris

Editing

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Elvis

  • Everything Everywhere All At Once

  • Top Gun: Maverick

Production Design

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Babylon

  • The Batman

  • Elvis

  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

EE Bafta Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

  • Aimee Lou Wood

  • Daryl McCormack

  • Emma Mackey

  • Naomi Ackie

  • Sheila Atim

Make-up and Hair

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • The Batman

  • Elvis

  • Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

  • The Whale

Sound

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Avatar: The Way of Water

  • Elvis

  • Tár

  • Top Gun: Maverick

Special Visual Effects

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Avatar: The Way of Water

  • The Batman

  • Everything Everywhere All At Once

  • Top Gun: Maverick

British Short Film

  • The Ballad Of Olive Morris

  • Bazigaga

  • Bus Girl

  • A Drifting Up

  • An Irish Goodbye

British Short Animation

  • The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

  • Middle Watch

  • Your Mountain is Waiting

Related...

Latest Stories