Baftas 2023: Follow The Complete Winners List As It's Announced
Baftas
The stars were out in force at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday evening for this year’s Baftas.
And after walking the red carpet it was down to business as those highly-coveted gongs were handed out.
But which of the nominees, which included Michelle Yeoh, Paul Mescal, Angela Bassett, Emma Thompson, Viola Davis, Eddie Redmayne, Carey Mulligan, Daryl McCormack and Jamie Lee Curtis, bagged a Bafta and who went home empty-handed?
Check out all the winners as they are announced (in bold) in the main categories below...
Best Film
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Tár
Outstanding British Film
Aftersun
The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian And Charles
Empire of Light
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Living
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
See How They Run
The Swimmers
The Wonder
Leading Actress
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Ana De Armas, Blonde
Emma Thompson in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once
Leading Actor
Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said
Supporting Actor
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front
Micheal Ward, Empire of Light
Director
All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger
The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh
Decision To Leave, Park Chan-wook
Everything Everywhere All At Once, Daniel Kwan/Daniel Scheinert
Tár, Todd Field
The Woman King, Gina Prince-Bythewood
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Aftersun
Blue Jean
Electric Malady
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Rebellion
Film not in the English Language
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Corsage
Decision To Leave
The Quiet Girl
Documentary
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
Moonage Daydream
Navalny
Animated Film
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Original Screenplay
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
Adapted Screenplay
All Quiet on the Western Front
Living
The Quiet Girl
She Said
The Whale
Original Score
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Casting
Aftersun
All Quiet on the Western Front
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Triangle of Sadness
Cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Elvis
Empire of Light
Top Gun: Maverick
Costume Design
All Quiet on the Western Front
Amsterdam
Babylon
Elvis
Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris
Editing
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Top Gun: Maverick
Production Design
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Batman
Elvis
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
EE Bafta Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)
Aimee Lou Wood
Daryl McCormack
Emma Mackey
Naomi Ackie
Sheila Atim
Make-up and Hair
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Elvis
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
The Whale
Sound
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Special Visual Effects
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Top Gun: Maverick
British Short Film
The Ballad Of Olive Morris
Bazigaga
Bus Girl
A Drifting Up
An Irish Goodbye
British Short Animation
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
Middle Watch
Your Mountain is Waiting