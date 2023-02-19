Baftas 2023: Cate Blanchett, Austin Butler and Emma Mackey scoop gongs at star-studded ceremony

Cate Blanchett attending the 76th British Academy Film Awards held at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London (File picture) (PA Wire)

Cate Blanchett, Austin Butler and Emma Mackey were among the stars to take home BAFTA film awards at a star-studded ceremony where tribute was paid to Her Majesty the Queen.

Blanchett won Best Actress - beating Emma Thompson, Viola Davis, Danielle Deadwyler, Ana de Armas and Michelle Yeoh. She said it had been an “extraordinary” year for women actors while collecting her gong. The star, who won for her role in Tar, said the film has “changed her life.”

Best Actor was awarded to Austin Butler for his role in Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis. In his acceptance speech, he paid tribute to his fellow nominees - Colin Farrell, Bill Nighy, Paul Mescal, Daryl McCormack and Brendan Fraser. He also said he hoped he had made the Presley family “proud” with his portrayal of the late star.

Elvis won four awards in total - including Casting, Costume Design and Make Up & Hair to add to Butler's Best Actor.

Best Film was given to war epic All Quiet on the Western Front - one of the biggest winners of the night with seven awards in total including Film and Best Director.

The ee Bafta Rising Star, the only award voted for by the public, was given to Emma Mackey - who looked shocked as she accepted the honour admitting she “hasn’t prepared” a speech.

BAFTAs 2023

Bafta chairman Krishnendu Majumdar opened the film awards by paying tribute to the late Queen. Later in the ceremony, Dame Helen Mirren honoured her majesty, calling her the “nation’s leading star.”

The actress, 77, has portrayed the monarch on stage and screen, winning an Oscar and Bafta for her depiction in 2006’s The Queen.

She said: “Bafta’s relationship with Her Majesty was longstanding and Bafta would not be what it is today without her loyal support.”

Dame Helen added: “Your Majesty, you are our nation’s leading star. On behalf of Bafta, thank you for all that you have done for our film and television industry.”

Oscar-winning deaf actor Troy Kotsur presented the supporting actress award after a miscommunication.

The winner was first announced as Carey Mulligan for She Said before Kotsur's translator made a correction and Kerry Condon was given the award for The Banshees Of Inisherin.

Condon said: "Thank you Martin (McDonagh) for this part, and thank you for all the parts you gave me throughout my career. You make me so proud to be an Irish woman."

She also thanked the "amazing cast" and her family as well as her horses and dogs.

Barry Keoghan won supporting actor for his role in the same movie.

The 30-year-old Irish actor thanked his co-stars and Ireland.

The Banshees of Inisherin won four BAFTAs in total: Outstanding British Film; Original Screenplay and Supporting Actor and Actress.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were the royal attendees at the BAFTAs - their first appearance at the awards in a number of years due to the pandemic. William is the president of BAFTA.

Event host Richard E Grant opened the show with a pre-recorded sketch in which he took advice from US actor and friend Steve Martin about how to present an awards ceremony - before arriving at the Royal Festival Hall in Batman's armoured Batmobile.