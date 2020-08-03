BAFTA-Winning ‘Race Across The World’ Heads To Chinese Streamer Huanxi Media

Race Across The World, the Studio Lambert reality competition series that won a BAFTA last week, is heading to China as part of a raft of finished tape sales clinched by All3Media International.

The All3Media-owned distributor has inked its first deal with Chinese streamer Huanxi Media, which encompasses 110 hours of factual programming. This includes Season 1 and 2 of BBC show Race Across The World.

Other shows featuring in the deal include three seasons of Fox’s Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours To Hell And Back, as well as Our Guy in Japan (North One Productions), Kevin McCloud’s Escape To The Wild (Optomen Television) and Bear’s Wild Weekend With Stephen Fry (Betty V).

Kit Yow, sales manager for Asia Pacific at All3Media International, said: “With such a wealth of finished content available, we’re able to deliver premium, globally relevant programming to new platforms quickly and efficiently, helping them to ensure that their brand stands out and appeals to a wide range of new viewers.”

Race Across The World won the BAFTA for reality and constructed factual on Friday, beating shows including RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

