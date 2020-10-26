BAFTA Wales Victors; ‘Love Island’ Heads To Canada; Olivier Awards Winners — Global Briefs

BAFTA Wales Winners Announced

His Dark Materials scooped three prizes at the BAFTA Wales awards on Sunday. Ruth Wilson won for best actress, while the BBC/HBO show — made by Bad Wolf — won gongs for photography and lighting (Suzie Lavelle) and production design (Joel Collins). Jonathan Pryce won best actor for his turn in The Two Popes. In My Skin, the coming of age BBC comedy picked up by Hulu, scooped fiction director for Lucy Forbes and best writer for Kayleigh Llewellyn. Click here for the full winners.

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Wins At Virtual Oliviers

The 2020 Olivier Awards, the UK’s most prestigious theater honors, took place in a virtual format last night, with musical Dear Evan Hansen scooping three prizes including Best New Musical. The show, which Universal is producing a feature adaptation of, also took Best Actor in Musical for Sam Tutty and Best Original Score. Death Of A Salesman picked up Best Actress for Sharon D. Clarke and Best Director for Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell. Andrew Scott took Best Actor for Present Laughter. Select other awards saw Leopoldstadt win Best New Play, while Emilia won Best Entertainment or Comedy Play, Best Sound Design, and Best Costume Design. Scott urged the theater industry to “keep faith” while accepting his prize virtually, saying he “can’t wait to be back on the boards and having a laugh again as soon as we can”. You can see the full list of winners here.

‘Love Island’ Heads To Canada

ITV Studios’ hit dating format Love Island is being remade into a French-language show by Quebecor Content in Canada. The commission marks Love Island’s 19th international remake, with other territories including the U.S., Spain, Nigeria, and Italy picking up the series. Productions Déferlantes and Zone 3 will co-produce the Quebecor Content version, which will be shot on Grand Canary Island. The deal was brokered by Laura Rhodarmer, SVP licensing global entertainment, ITV Studios.

