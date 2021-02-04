BAFTA Unveils Longlists For 2021 Film Awards: See Them In Full
BAFTA has published the longlists for its 2021 Film Awards, which members will now whittle down to the final nominations. You can see the lists in full below, there are 15 per category for most awards (director, for example, has a gender-balanced 20).
These aren’t nominations, so drawing too many conclusions from them is premature at this stage. But, as BAFTA told us earlier this month, they give the chance for more movies to have their moment in the sun after a difficult year.
Voting now begins on these lists, with each member having to watch all 15 titles in their chapter to be eligible to cast their vote. This is a change to the previous voting procedure that was made in a bid to level the playing field.
Nominations will be unveiled on March 9. The ceremony is scheduled for April 11, with its exact form still being decided as the pandemic situation rolls on.
BAFTA’s 2021 longlists:
Best Film
Another Round
Da 5 Bloods
The Dig
The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
The Mauritanian
News of the World
Nomadland
One Night In Miami…
Promising Young Woman
Soul
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
The White Tiger
Outstanding British Film
Ammonite
Calm With Horses
County Lines
The Courier
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
The Dig
Emma.
The Father
Herself
His House
Limbo
The Mauritanian
Misbehaviour
Mogul Mowgli
Promising Young Woman
Radioactive
Rebecca
Rocks
Saint Maud
Supernova
Outstanding Debut
The Australian Dream
Being A Human Person
Calm with Horses
His House
Limbo
Moffie
Mogul Mowgli
Rare Beasts
Rocks
The Reason I Jump
Saint Maud
White Riot
Film Not In English Language
Another Round
Bacurau
Collective
Dear Comrades!
I’m No Longer Here (Ya No Estoy Aqui)
The Life Ahead
Les Misérables
Minari
The Mole Agent
New Order
The Painter and the Thief
Quo Vadis, Aida?
System Crasher
The Traitor
The Truffle Hunters
Documentary
All In: The Fight For Democracy
Athlete A
Beastie Boys Story
Becoming
Billie
Collective
Crip Camp
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
Dick Johnson is Dead
The Dissident
I Am Greta
MLK/FBI
My Octopus Teacher
The Social Dilemma
The Truffle Hunters
Animated Film
The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul
The Willoughbys
Wolfwalkers
Director
Another Round
The Assistant
Babyteeth
The Dig
The Father
The Forty-Year-Old Version
Mank
The Mauritanian
Minari
My Octopus Teacher
News of the World
Nomadland
One Night In Miami…
Promising Young Woman
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Rocks
Saint Maud
Tenet
The Trial of the Chicago 7
The White Tiger
Original Screenplay
Ammonite
Another Round
The Assistant
Da 5 Bloods
The Forty-Year-Old Version
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Promising Young Woman
Rocks
Saint Maud
Soul
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Adapted Screenplay
Babyteeth
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Dig
Emma.
The Father
Hillbilly Elegy
I’m Thinking of Ending Things
The Invisible Man
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
The Mauritanian
News of the World
Nomadland
One Night In Miami…
Pieces of a Woman
The White Tiger
Leading Actress
Amy Adams Hillbilly Elegy
Bukky Bakray Rocks
Radha Blank The Forty-Year-Old Version
Jessie Buckley I’m Thinking of Ending Things
Morfydd Clark Saint Maud
Viola Davis Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Julia Garner The Assistant
Vanessa Kirby Pieces of a Woman
Sophia Loren The Life Ahead
Frances McDormand Nomadland
Carey Mulligan Promising Young Woman
Wunmi Mosaku His House
Kate Winslet Ammonite
Alfre Woodard Clemency
Zendaya Malcolm & Marie
Leading Actor
Riz Ahmed Sound of Metal
Kingsley Ben-Adir One Night In Miami…
Chadwick Boseman Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Ralph Fiennes The Dig
Adarsh Gourav The White Tiger
Tom Hanks News of the World
Anthony Hopkins The Father
Cosmo Jarvis Calm With Horses
Delroy Lindo Da 5 Bloods
Mads Mikkelsen Another Round
Gary Oldman Mank
Tahar Rahim The Mauritanian
LaKeith Stanfield Judas and the Black Messiah
John David Washington Malcolm & Marie
Steven Yeun Minari
Supporting Actress
Niamh Algar Calm With Horses
Kosar Ali Rocks
Maria Bakalova Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Ellen Burstyn Pieces of a Woman
Priyanka Chopra Jonas The White Tiger
Glenn Close Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman The Father
Jennifer Ehle Saint Maud
Dominique Fishback Judas and the Black Messiah
Jodie Foster The Mauritanian
Ashley Madekwe County Lines
Amanda Seyfried Mank
Saoirse Ronan Ammonite
Yuh-Jung Youn Minari
Helena Zengel News of the World
Supporting Actor
Chadwick Boseman Da 5 Bloods
Bo Burnham Promising Young Woman
Sacha Baron Cohen The Trial of the Chicago 7
Benedict Cumberbatch The Mauritanian
Daniel Kaluuya Judas and the Black Messiah
Barry Keoghan Calm With Horses
Alan Kim Minari
Frank Langella The Trial of the Chicago 7
Leslie Odom Jr. One Night In Miami…
Clarke Peters Da 5 Bloods
Eddie Redmayne The Trial of the Chicago 7
Mark Rylance The Trial of the Chicago 7
Paul Raci Sound of Metal
David Strathairn Nomadland
Stanley Tucci Supernova
