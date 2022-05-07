Bafta TV Awards: Stars prepare for Royal Festival Hall ceremony

Stephen Graham, pictured at Bafta Film Awards in March, has two TV nominations - for Help and Time

The Bafta Television Awards take place later, with Channel 4 drama It's A Sin leading the nominations.

The series, about a young group of friends during the 1980s Aids crisis, is up for prizes including best mini-series plus five acting awards.

BBC One's Time, Channel 4's Help and Netflix's Sex Education are among the other nominees at the ceremony.

The Bafta TV Awards will be hosted by comic Richard Ayoade at London's Royal Festival Hall on Sunday evening.

Stars including Jodie Comer (for Help), Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown), Sean Bean (Time), Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) and Emily Mortimer (The Pursuit of Love) are among the big names competing for acting prizes.

Stephen Graham is nominated in two different categories at the ceremony - best actor for Channel 4's Help, and best supporting actor for BBC One drama Time.

The last two ceremonies have taken place without a live audience and saw many nominees winners dial in via Zoom amid Covid-19 lockdowns.

But this year, the ceremony will be held in person and with a full audience for the first time since 2019.

It's A Sin, set during the 1980s Aids crisis, is one of Channel 4's biggest hits of recent years

It's A Sin star Olly Alexander is up for best actor, Lydia West for best actress and Omari Douglas, Callum Scott Howells and David Carlyle for best supporting actor.

Strictly Come Dancing and Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway will do battle in the best entertainment programme category alongside last year's winner Life and Rhymes and An Audience with Adele.

The late comedian Sean Lock is nominated for best entertainment performance for 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, alongside Alison Hammond, Big Zuu, Graham Norton, Joe Lycett and Michael McIntyre.

The nominations for the Must-See Moment, the only accolade to be voted for by the public, include Rose and Giovanni's silent dance on Strictly Come Dancing; Adele's reunion with her former teacher on An Audience With Adele; and Ant and Dec's dig at Downing Street's lockdown parties on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

One winner has already been announced - Sir Billy Connolly will be honoured with the prestigious Bafta Fellowship, the Bafta highest accolade in recognition of an individual's outstanding and exceptional contribution to the arts.

Sir Billy Connolly said: "I am deeply honoured.... I had no idea the Fellowship existed, but I'm told it's a big deal! It's lovely to be recognised and to become a jolly good fellow."

