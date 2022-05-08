BAFTA TV Awards: Sean Bean Wins Leading Actor for BBC Prison Drama ‘Time’, Beating ‘It’s A Sin’s Olly Alexander And Co-Star Stephen Graham

BBC prison drama Time star Sean Bean has beaten It’s A Sin star Olly Alexander and his Time co-star Stephen Graham to the coveted Leading Actor award at the BAFTAs.

Presented by IT Crowd star Katherine Parkinson, Bean also beat off competition from Sky’s Landscapers’ David Thewlis, ITV’s Stephen’s Hugh Quarshie, You Don’t Know Me’s Samuel Adewunmi and Help star Stephen Graham, who starred opposite him in Time.

The Time exec read out a speech on Bean’s behalf, thanking the creators and Graham, “without whose passion I wouldn’t be receiving this tonight.”

Bean was away filming and couldn’t attend the ceremony.

The gong is his second BAFTA, having won for Broken in 2015.

