Bafta TV Awards: The Crown final season leads with eight nominations

Dominic West played Prince Charles in the last two seasons, with Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana

The final season of Netflix's The Crown leads this year's Bafta TV Award nominations, despite controversy over its depiction of the Royal Family.

The sixth season of the royal drama, which covers the events of the 1990s including Princess Diana's death, has been nominated for eight awards.

It received mixed reviews from critics, with one saying it was "obviously mining tragedy for ratings".

Happy Valley and Black Mirror episode Demon 79 both have seven nominations.

The top Bafta TV nominees

The Crown - 8

Demon 79 (Black Mirror) - 7

Happy Valley - 7

Slow Horses - 6

The Sixth Commandment - 6

Succession - 6

Bafta TV Awards: The list of nominations

Australian actress Debicki is up for best leading actress for playing Princess Diana

Four actors in The Crown have received nominations, including Elizabeth Debicki, who played Diana. The show split opinion when the late princess's ghost appeared to Prince Charles and the Queen.

Dominic West is nominated for his role as Prince Charles, now the King. The actor told the BBC in December he could understand why people thought the last series was "too close to the actual events and that the grief is still so real".

The Guardian's review said it "borders on the exploitative", while the Telegraph called it "intrusive and clumsy".

Lesley Manville and Salim Daw are also nominated for supporting roles in the show.

Although it leads the Bafta field, The Crown missed out on a nomination for best drama series.

The four nominees in that category are The Gold, Happy Valley, Slow Horses and Top Boy.

Sarah Lancashire plays a no-nonsense police sergeant in a rural Yorkshire valley

Sarah Lancashire is nominated in the best leading actress category for her role as police sergeant Catherine Cawood in the final series of BBC crime thriller Happy Valley.

Amit Shah and Siobhan Finneran are also nominated as supporting actor and actress for the show.

Other nominees in the leading actress category include Bella Ramsey for post-apocalyptic drama The Last of Us - the 20-year-old's first nomination.

Elsewhere, Steve Coogan is up for best leading actor for playing serial abuser Jimmy Savile in The Reckoning, the BBC's dramatisation of the disgraced presenter's life.