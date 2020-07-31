BAFTA TV Awards: Channel 4 Has Huge Night After Wins For ‘Stath Lets Flats’ & ‘The End Of The F***ing World’

Channel 4 enjoyed a huge night at the BAFTA TV Awards on Friday, with the British broadcaster scooping six gongs and springing shocks in big-ticket categories.

By comparison, Channel 4 won only two prizes at last year’s ceremony, while it didn’t clinch a single award for an original show in 2018. This year, there were two awards each for Stath Lets Flats and The End Of The F***ing World.

The former, which will premiere on HBO Max in the U.S., beat Fleabag to best comedy. Stath Lets Flats creator and star Jamie Demetriou (who was a regular in Fleabag) also won best male performance in a comedy.

The End Of The F***ing World won best drama series, beating The Crown, and Naomi Ackie was named best supporting actress for her role as Bonnie in the Netflix co-production.

Channel 4’s other wins included The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan for entertainment performance and Leaving Neverland for factual series.

The broadcaster, which has endured a difficult year due to coronavirus, was second only to the BBC in the ranking of winners. The BBC traditionally dominates the awards. Sky won twice for Chernobyl, while ITV picked up three prizes.

