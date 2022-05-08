BAFTA TV Awards: AIDS Crisis Drama ‘It’s A Sin’ Firm Favourite For Tonight’s Event

British television stars are preparing for the biggest night on the calendar, with one title a firm favourite going into this evening’s BAFTA TV Awards.

Channel 4’s drama It’s a Sin, a drama about a group of young people facing the Aids crisis of the 1980s, is the firm frontrunner with 11 nominations including five acting nods.

See the full list of BAFTA TV Awards nominations below

The mini-series, created by former Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies, became Channel 4’s most successful ever drama when it was broadcast last year. Davies is also recognised in the Best Writer category this evening.

The international category is strong, with two global hits Succession (HBO) and Squid Game (Netflix) up against Call My Agent! and Lupin (both Netflix), Mare of Easttown (HBO) and The Underground Railroad (Amazon).

Other nominees include Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), while Boiling Part star Stephen Graham is nominated in two separate categories – best actor for Channel 4’s Help, and best supporting actor for the BBC’s prison drama Time.

The ceremony will see its return to an in-person affair with a full audience for the first time in three years, with comedy writer Richard Ayoade hosting at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

The one winner already known is Sir Billy Connolly, to be awarded the BAFTA fellowship, for outstanding and exceptional contribution to the arts.

Leading actress

Denise Gough, Too Close – ITV

Emily Watson, Too Close – ITV

Jodie Comer, Help – Channel 4

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown – Sky Atlantic

Lydia West, It’s A Sin – Channel 4

Niamh Algar, Deceit – Channel 4

Leading actor

David Thewlis, Landscapers – Sky Atlantic

Hugh Quarshie, Stephen – ITV

Olly Alexander, It’s A Sin – Channel 4

Samuel Adewunmi, You Don’t Know Me – BBC One

Sean Bean, Time – BBC One

Stephen Graham, Help – Channel 4

Supporting actress

Cathy Tyson, Help – Channel 4

Céline Buckens, Showtrial – BBC One

Emily Mortimer, The Pursuit of Love – BBC One

Jessica Plummer, The Girl Before – BBC One

Leah Harvey, Foundation – Apple TV+

Tahirah Sharif, The Tower – ITV

Supporting actor

Callum Scott Howells, It’s A Sin – Channel 4

David Carlyle, It’s A Sin – Channel 4

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession – Sky Atlantic

Nonso Anozie, Sweet Tooth – Netflix

Omari Douglas, It’s A Sin – Channel 4

Stephen Graham, Time – BBC One

Entertainment performance

Alison Hammond, I Can See Your Voice – BBC One

Big Zuu, Big Zuu’s Big Eats – Dave

Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show – BBC One

Joe Lycett, Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back – Channel 4

Michael McIntyre, Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel – BBC One

Sean Lock, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown – Channel 4

Male performance in a comedy programme

Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats – Channel 4

Joe Gilgun, Brassic – Sky Max

Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education – Netflix

Samson Kayo, Bloods – Sky One

Steve Coogan, This Time with Alan Partridge – BBC One

Tim Renkow, Jerk – BBC Three

Female performance in a comedy programme

Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education – Netflix

Aisling Bea, This Way Up – Channel 4

Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts – Channel 4

Natasia Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats – Channel 4

Rose Matafeo, Starstruck – BBC Three

Sophie Willan, Alma’s Not Normal – BBC Two

Drama series

In My Skin – BBC Three

Manhunt: The Night Stalker – ITV

Unforgotten – ITV

Vigil – BBC One

Single drama

Death of England: Face to Face – Sky Arts

Help – Channel 4

I Am Victoria – Channel 4

Together – BBC Two

Mini-series It’s A Sin – Channel 4 Landscapers – Sky Atlantic Stephen – ITV Time – BBC One Soap and continuing drama Casualty – BBC One Coronation Street – ITV Emmerdale – ITV Holby City – BBC One International Call My Agent! – Netflix Lupin – Netflix Mare of Easttown – Sky Atlantic Squid Game – Netflix Succession – Sky Atlantic The Underground Railroad – Amazon Prime Entertainment programme An Audience With Adele – ITV Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway – ITV Life & Rhymes – Sky Arts Strictly Come Dancing – BBC One Comedy entertainment programme The Graham Norton Show – BBC One The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan – Channel 4 Race Around Britain – YouTube The Ranganation – BBC Two Scripted comedy Alma’s Not Normal – BBC Two Motherland – BBC Two Stath Lets Flats – Channel 4 We Are Lady Parts – Channel 4 Features Big Zuu’s Big Eats – Dave Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing – BBC Two Sort Your Life Out – BBC One The Great British Sewing Bee – BBC One Daytime The Chase – ITV Moneybags – Channel 4 Richard Osman’s House of Games – BBC Two Steph’s Packed Lunch – Channel 4 Must-see moment An Audience With Adele, Adele’s surprised by the teacher who changed her life – ITV I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Ant and Dec dig at Downing Street’s lockdown parties – ITV It’s A Sin, Colin’s devastating Aids diagnosis – Channel 4 RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, UK Hun? – Bimini’s verse – BBC Three Squid Game, Red Light, Green Light game – Netflix Strictly Come Dancing, Rose and Giovanni’s silent dance to Symphony – BBC One Current affairs Fearless: The Women Fighting Putin (Exposure) – ITV Four Hours At The Capitol – BBC Two The Men Who Sell Football (Al Jazeera Investigations) – Al Jazeera English Trump Takes On The World – BBC Two Single documentary 9/11: Inside The President’s War Room – BBC One Grenfell: The Untold Story – Channel 4 My Childhood, My Country – 20 Years In Afghanistan – ITV Nail Bomber: Man Hunt – Netflix Factual series The Detectives: Fighting Organised Crime – BBC Two 9/11: One Day In America – National Geographic Undercover Police: Hunting Paedophiles – Channel 4 Uprising – BBC One Reality and constructed factual Gogglebox – Channel 4 Married At First Sight UK – E4 RuPaul’s Drag Race UK – BBC Three The Dog House – Channel 4 Specialist factual Black Power: A British Story of Resistance – BBC Two Freddie Mercury: The Final Act – BBC Two The Missing Children – ITV Silenced: The Hidden Story of Disabled Britain – BBC Two News coverage Channel 4 News: Black To Front – Channel 4 Good Morning Britain: Shamima Begum – ITV ITV News At Ten: Storming of the Capitol – ITV Sky News: Afghanistan: Endgame – Sky News Sport The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Sky Sports Formula 1 ITV Racing: The Grand National – ITV Tokyo 2020 Olympics – BBC One Uefa Euro 2020 Semi-Final: England v Denmark – ITV Live event The Brit Awards 2021 – ITV The Earthshot Prize 2021 – BBC One The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance – BBC One Springwatch 2021 – BBC Two Short-form programme Hollyoaks Saved My Life (Hollyoaks IRL) – YouTube Our Land – Together TV People You May Know – Financial Times Please Help – BBC Three Writer: Comedy Winner: Nida Manzoor, We Are Lady Parts – Channel 4 Nathan Bryon and Paul Doolan, Bloods – Sky One Stephen Merchant and Emma Jane Unsworth, The Outlaws – BBC One Sophie Willan, Alma’s Not Normal – BBC Two Writer: Drama Winner: Kayleigh Llewellyn, In My Skin – BBC Three Jack Thorne, Help – Channel 4 Jesse Armstrong, Succession – Sky Atlantic Russell T Davies, It’s A Sin – Channel 4



