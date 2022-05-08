BAFTA TV Awards: AIDS Crisis Drama ‘It’s A Sin’ Firm Favourite For Tonight’s Event
British television stars are preparing for the biggest night on the calendar, with one title a firm favourite going into this evening’s BAFTA TV Awards.
Channel 4’s drama It’s a Sin, a drama about a group of young people facing the Aids crisis of the 1980s, is the firm frontrunner with 11 nominations including five acting nods.
See the full list of BAFTA TV Awards nominations below
The mini-series, created by former Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies, became Channel 4’s most successful ever drama when it was broadcast last year. Davies is also recognised in the Best Writer category this evening.
The international category is strong, with two global hits Succession (HBO) and Squid Game (Netflix) up against Call My Agent! and Lupin (both Netflix), Mare of Easttown (HBO) and The Underground Railroad (Amazon).
Other nominees include Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), while Boiling Part star Stephen Graham is nominated in two separate categories – best actor for Channel 4’s Help, and best supporting actor for the BBC’s prison drama Time.
The ceremony will see its return to an in-person affair with a full audience for the first time in three years, with comedy writer Richard Ayoade hosting at London’s Royal Festival Hall.
The one winner already known is Sir Billy Connolly, to be awarded the BAFTA fellowship, for outstanding and exceptional contribution to the arts.
Leading actress
Denise Gough, Too Close – ITV
Emily Watson, Too Close – ITV
Jodie Comer, Help – Channel 4
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown – Sky Atlantic
Lydia West, It’s A Sin – Channel 4
Niamh Algar, Deceit – Channel 4
Leading actor
David Thewlis, Landscapers – Sky Atlantic
Hugh Quarshie, Stephen – ITV
Olly Alexander, It’s A Sin – Channel 4
Samuel Adewunmi, You Don’t Know Me – BBC One
Sean Bean, Time – BBC One
Stephen Graham, Help – Channel 4
Supporting actress
Cathy Tyson, Help – Channel 4
Céline Buckens, Showtrial – BBC One
Emily Mortimer, The Pursuit of Love – BBC One
Jessica Plummer, The Girl Before – BBC One
Leah Harvey, Foundation – Apple TV+
Tahirah Sharif, The Tower – ITV
Supporting actor
Callum Scott Howells, It’s A Sin – Channel 4
David Carlyle, It’s A Sin – Channel 4
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession – Sky Atlantic
Nonso Anozie, Sweet Tooth – Netflix
Omari Douglas, It’s A Sin – Channel 4
Stephen Graham, Time – BBC One
Entertainment performance
Alison Hammond, I Can See Your Voice – BBC One
Big Zuu, Big Zuu’s Big Eats – Dave
Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show – BBC One
Joe Lycett, Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back – Channel 4
Michael McIntyre, Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel – BBC One
Sean Lock, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown – Channel 4
Male performance in a comedy programme
Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats – Channel 4
Joe Gilgun, Brassic – Sky Max
Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education – Netflix
Samson Kayo, Bloods – Sky One
Steve Coogan, This Time with Alan Partridge – BBC One
Tim Renkow, Jerk – BBC Three
Female performance in a comedy programme
Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education – Netflix
Aisling Bea, This Way Up – Channel 4
Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts – Channel 4
Natasia Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats – Channel 4
Rose Matafeo, Starstruck – BBC Three
Sophie Willan, Alma’s Not Normal – BBC Two
Drama series
In My Skin – BBC Three
Manhunt: The Night Stalker – ITV
Unforgotten – ITV
Vigil – BBC One
Single drama
Death of England: Face to Face – Sky Arts
Help – Channel 4
I Am Victoria – Channel 4
Together – BBC Two
Mini-series
It’s A Sin – Channel 4
Landscapers – Sky Atlantic
Stephen – ITV
Time – BBC One
Soap and continuing drama
Casualty – BBC One
Coronation Street – ITV
Emmerdale – ITV
Holby City – BBC One
International
Call My Agent! – Netflix
Lupin – Netflix
Mare of Easttown – Sky Atlantic
Squid Game – Netflix
Succession – Sky Atlantic
The Underground Railroad – Amazon Prime
Entertainment programme
An Audience With Adele – ITV
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway – ITV
Life & Rhymes – Sky Arts
Strictly Come Dancing – BBC One
Comedy entertainment programme
The Graham Norton Show – BBC One
The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan – Channel 4
Race Around Britain – YouTube
The Ranganation – BBC Two
Scripted comedy
Alma’s Not Normal – BBC Two
Motherland – BBC Two
Stath Lets Flats – Channel 4
We Are Lady Parts – Channel 4
Features
Big Zuu’s Big Eats – Dave
Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing – BBC Two
Sort Your Life Out – BBC One
The Great British Sewing Bee – BBC One
Daytime
The Chase – ITV
Moneybags – Channel 4
Richard Osman’s House of Games – BBC Two
Steph’s Packed Lunch – Channel 4
Must-see moment
An Audience With Adele, Adele’s surprised by the teacher who changed her life – ITV
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Ant and Dec dig at Downing Street’s lockdown parties – ITV
It’s A Sin, Colin’s devastating Aids diagnosis – Channel 4
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, UK Hun? – Bimini’s verse – BBC Three
Squid Game, Red Light, Green Light game – Netflix
Strictly Come Dancing, Rose and Giovanni’s silent dance to Symphony – BBC One
Current affairs
Fearless: The Women Fighting Putin (Exposure) – ITV
Four Hours At The Capitol – BBC Two
The Men Who Sell Football (Al Jazeera Investigations) – Al Jazeera English
Trump Takes On The World – BBC Two
Single documentary
9/11: Inside The President’s War Room – BBC One
Grenfell: The Untold Story – Channel 4
My Childhood, My Country – 20 Years In Afghanistan – ITV
Nail Bomber: Man Hunt – Netflix
Factual series
The Detectives: Fighting Organised Crime – BBC Two
9/11: One Day In America – National Geographic
Undercover Police: Hunting Paedophiles – Channel 4
Uprising – BBC One
Reality and constructed factual
Gogglebox – Channel 4
Married At First Sight UK – E4
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK – BBC Three
The Dog House – Channel 4
Specialist factual
Black Power: A British Story of Resistance – BBC Two
Freddie Mercury: The Final Act – BBC Two
The Missing Children – ITV
Silenced: The Hidden Story of Disabled Britain – BBC Two
News coverage
Channel 4 News: Black To Front – Channel 4
Good Morning Britain: Shamima Begum – ITV
ITV News At Ten: Storming of the Capitol – ITV
Sky News: Afghanistan: Endgame – Sky News
Sport
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Sky Sports Formula 1
ITV Racing: The Grand National – ITV
Tokyo 2020 Olympics – BBC One
Uefa Euro 2020 Semi-Final: England v Denmark – ITV
Live event
The Brit Awards 2021 – ITV
The Earthshot Prize 2021 – BBC One
The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance – BBC One
Springwatch 2021 – BBC Two
Short-form programme
Hollyoaks Saved My Life (Hollyoaks IRL) – YouTube
Our Land – Together TV
People You May Know – Financial Times
Please Help – BBC Three
Writer: Comedy
Winner: Nida Manzoor, We Are Lady Parts – Channel 4
Nathan Bryon and Paul Doolan, Bloods – Sky One
Stephen Merchant and Emma Jane Unsworth, The Outlaws – BBC One
Sophie Willan, Alma’s Not Normal – BBC Two
Writer: Drama
Winner: Kayleigh Llewellyn, In My Skin – BBC Three
Jack Thorne, Help – Channel 4
Jesse Armstrong, Succession – Sky Atlantic
Russell T Davies, It’s A Sin – Channel 4
