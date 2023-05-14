Bafta TV awards 2023 – live: Joe Lycett wins for David Beckham money-shredding stunt

If you thought awards season was over, think again. The Bafta Television Awards is taking place at the Royal Festival Hall in London. Comedy duo Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan are hosting the ceremony.

Stars including Daniel Radcliffe, Lesley Manville and Kate Winslet are up for acting awards this evening, with Ben Whishaw’s medical drama This is Going to Hurt and BBC’s police procedural The Responder leading the way as the shows with the most nominations.

The 2023 nominees were unveiled in March. You can find a list of nominated actors and TV shows here.

Among the other series nominated are Irish comedy Derry Girls, Sherwood, Apple TV’s Bad Sisters and the critically acclaimed Channel 4 show Somewhere Boy.

Viewers at home can tune in on BBC One from 7pm BST.

Full list of 2023 nominees

Rob Beckett makes savage Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield joke at Bafta TV awards

Aaaand the winner is... Mood!

Foru great titles nominated in the Mini-series category.

A Spy Among Friends (ITV)

Mood (BBC Three)

The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe (ITV)

This is Going to Hurt (BBC One)

Now it’s time for the In Memoriam segment. Some big names were lost this year, including Paul O’Grady, Bernard Cribbins, Nichelle Nichols, Raymond Briggs, Jerry Springer, Bill Turnbull, Lance Reddick and Len Goodman.

No offence to Lewis Capaldi, who is now performing, but this is a good time to grab a tea in between the awards action.

(BBC)

And the winner is Joe Lycett Vs Beckham: Got Your Back!

Lycett has had quite a few years...

Next up is Features:

Big Zuu’s Big Eats (Dave)

Joe Lycett Vs Beckham: Got Your Back (Channel 4)

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live (ITV1)

The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan (BBC Two)

Next up it’s single drama:

I Am Ruth (Channel 4)

The House (Netflix)

Life and Death in the Warehouse (BBC Three)...and the winner is I Am Ruth.

The Masked Singer is officially a Bafta winner.

Now, it’s the turn of entertainment programme – and the nominees are:

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV)

Later … With Jools Holland (BBC Two)

The Masked Singer (ITV)

Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One)

Here’s that Holly and Phil joke INCYMI.

The winner is Anne-Marie Duff for Bad Sisters!

Now, it’s supporting actress:

Adelayo Adedayo – The Responder (BBC One)

Anne-Marie Duff – Bad Sisters (Apple TV Plus)

Fiona Shaw – Andor (Disney Plus)

Jasmine Jobson – Top Boy (Netflix)

Lesley Manville – Sherwood (BBC One)

Saffron Hocking – Top Boy (Netflix)

Lenny Rush wins! And gives the sweetest speech there will be probably be tonight.

19:27 , Jacob Stolworthy

Next up is Male performance in a comedy programme – and the nominees are:

Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

Jon Pointing – Big Boys (Channel 4)

Josept Gilgun – Brassic (Sky Max)

Lenny Rush – Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One)

Matt Berry – What We Do In The Shadows (Disney Plus)

Stephen Merchant – The Outlaws (BBC One)

And the winner is, quite obviously, The Traitors.

(BBC)

Next up is Reality and Constructed Factual:

Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams (BBC One)

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (BBC Three)

The Traitors (BBC One)

We Are Black and British (BBC Two)

She seems genuinely surprised, which is really nice to see. Quips that the joke’s on her mum who wanted her to be a teacher, but now she’s won a Bafta for playing a teacher.

19:18 , Jacob Stolworthy

And the winner is...

Sioban McSweeney for Derry Girls! Look, here’s proof.

(Getty Images)

Female Performance in a Comedy Programme is up first

The nominees are:

Daisy May Cooper – Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One)

Diane Morgan – Cunk on Earth (BBC Two)

Lucy Beaumont – Meet the Richardsons (Dave)

Natasia Demetriou – Ellie & Natasia (BBC Three)

Siobhán McSweeney – Derry Girls (Channel 4) -

I think they’ve said ‘let’s start the show’ about five times...

They did make a joke about Holly and Phil, though, and the queuegate debacle, joking that they got to watch The Crown “a few days before everyone else”.

19:09 , Jacob Stolworthy

Here are Rob and Romesh hosting – aside from a slight jibe at the BBC, they’re playing it quite safe.

(BBC)

The ceremony is taking place at Royal Festival Hall. Bit of celebrity head bopping as Calum Scott and Jax Jones perform, giving off strong Eurovision vibes. But the celebs don’t look as excited as the crowd in Liverpool were last night...

19:02 , Jacob Stolworthy

Well, here we go – comedy duo Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan are hosting the Bafta Television Awards. Let’s see if they’ll be much cop.

It’s worth noting that the Baftas are in full swing in central London, so the winners are out there – but, this blog will be following along with the BBC broadcast, which begins at 7pm.

Comedy star Daisy May Cooper is nominated for Am I Being Unreasonable? – will she win? Time will tell! Until then, here’s a picture of the star arriving at the Baftas.

(Getty Images)

Martin Freeman is nominated for his lead role in BBC drama The Responder.

He faces tough competition from Ben Whishaw, Cillian Murphy, Gary Oldman, Chaske Spencer and Taron Egerton.

(Getty Images)

18:47 , Jacob Stolworthy

Kate Winslet, Leading Actress nominee for I Am Ruth, arriving at the Baftas.

(Getty Images)

Traitors host Clauda Winkleman arriving at the Baftas – with the word “faithful” emblazoned on her jacket.

(Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

The Responder may be the second-most nominated show this year, but not everybody was a fan.

The Independent’s TV critic Sean O’Grady gave the show a middling three-star review.

“Freeman’s scouse cop must deal with the berserk and barmy dregs of society – but why is it all so dimly lit?” asked O’Grady, who said the storyline’s “chaos” unfortunately extends to the show’s “very construction”.

Martin Freeman is on the edge of a breakdown in grim cop drama The Responder – review

Somewhere Boy

Among this year’s nominees is Channel 4 series Somewhere Boy, which earned rave reviews when it was released in October last year.

The serires stars Lewis Gribben as a teenage boy who has been locked up inside his father’s house for his whole life. Read our interview with Gribben below...

Somewhere Boy’s Lewis Gribben: ‘I know what it’s like to be an outsider’

Drum roll, please...

Tonight isn’t all about TV. Lewis Capaldi and dance music chart-topper Jax Jones will be performing as musical guests at the ceremony.

(Getty)

Don’t expect a political opening monologue

Well, we know one subject is off the table for tonight’s opening monologue, which will likely be devoid of any contentious topics.

In a recent interview, Beckett said he believed that he and Romesh Ranganathan were appointed as hosts because “we’ll talk about us and our relationship rather than a hit list of stuff”.

There is one subject in particular that they will be avoiding.

“I know that [with] JK Rowling and Harry Potter, there’s something’s going on with it, I don’t really know [what], though. All I know is: ‘Don’t mention JK Rowling or Harry Potter at all,’” he said.

“You just think, that’s a red zone, that’s going to cause problems, don’t mention that.”

Rob Beckett says it’s not worth joking about ‘red zone’ JK Rowling

Richard Ayoade cracks joke about Will Smith slap in 2022 opening monologue

Last year’s host Richard Ayoade didn’t hold back in his opening monologue.

The comedian couldn’t resist quipping about Will Smith’s infamous Oscars slap, telling the audience: “In 1955, there were only six categories. Barely enough time to get up from your seat and slap someone before the whole ceremony would be over.”

Last year’s winners...

Cast your mind back to 2022 for a moment. It was a brilliant year for TV with Sean Bean’s prison drama Time and Stephen Graham’s Help raking in the awards at last year’s Baftas.

See below for the full list of 2022 Bafta TV award-winners here...

See the winners at this year’s Bafta TV Awards

And overseas...

In the international category, Jenna Ortega’s smash hit series Wednesday battles it out against HBO’s The White Lotus, Apple TV’s Pachinko, The Bear, the French historical drama series Oussekine, and Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – Netflix’s hugely controversial series about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

Who is hosting the 2023 Bafta TV awards?

Tonight is sure to be an entertaining affair with comedy duo Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan taking on hosting duties.

(Getty Images)

Where is Happy Valley?

If you’re anything like us, you’re reading the nominee list and thinking, “Where on earth is Happy Valley?”

The series is notably missing from the line-up but no, it’s not because Sally Wainwright’s BBC show didn’t make the cut.

In fact, Happy Valley was broadcast too late in the year to be eligible for the ceremony. You can still find Sarah Lancashire in the nominee list, however, thanks to her stunning performance as Julia Child in Julia.

(BBC)

Full list of nominees

Ahead of tonight’s ceremony, you can find the nominee list in full below...

Who are the frontrunners?

The most nominated programmes are This is Going to Hurt and The Responder, which have six nominations each including leading actor for Ben Whishaw and Martin Freeman, respectively.