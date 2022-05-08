Bafta TV Awards 2022: The winners and nominees
Here is the list of winners so far from the Bafta Television Awards, which are being handed out at a ceremony in London, as well as all the nominees in the main categories.
Spoiler alert: The winners are being handed out in person earlier than they will be seen on the TV broadcast, which is currently on BBC One.
Leading actress
Denise Gough, Too Close - ITV
Emily Watson, Too Close - ITV
Jodie Comer, Help - Channel 4
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown - Sky Atlantic
Lydia West, It's A Sin - Channel 4
Niamh Algar, Deceit - Channel 4
Leading actor
David Thewlis, Landscapers - Sky Atlantic
Hugh Quarshie, Stephen - ITV
Olly Alexander, It's A Sin - Channel 4
Samuel Adewunmi, You Don't Know Me - BBC One
Sean Bean, Time - BBC One
Stephen Graham, Help - Channel 4
Supporting actress
Winner: Cathy Tyson, Help - Channel 4
Céline Buckens, Showtrial - BBC One
Emily Mortimer, The Pursuit of Love - BBC One
Jessica Plummer, The Girl Before - BBC One
Leah Harvey, Foundation - Apple TV+
Tahirah Sharif, The Tower - ITV
Supporting actor
Winner: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession - Sky Atlantic
Callum Scott Howells, It's A Sin - Channel 4
David Carlyle, It's A Sin - Channel 4
Nonso Anozie, Sweet Tooth - Netflix
Omari Douglas, It's A Sin - Channel 4
Stephen Graham, Time - BBC One
In pictures: TV stars walk the red carpet at Bafta Awards
Entertainment performance
Winner: Big Zuu, Big Zuu's Big Eats - Dave
Alison Hammond, I Can See Your Voice - BBC One
Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show - BBC One
Joe Lycett, Joe Lycett's Got Your Back - Channel 4
Michael McIntyre, Michael McIntyre's The Wheel - BBC One
Sean Lock, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown - Channel 4
Male performance in a comedy programme
Winner: Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats - Channel 4
Joe Gilgun, Brassic - Sky Max
Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education - Netflix
Samson Kayo, Bloods - Sky One
Steve Coogan, This Time with Alan Partridge - BBC One
Tim Renkow, Jerk - BBC Three
Female performance in a comedy programme
Winner: Sophie Willan, Alma's Not Normal - BBC Two
Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education - Netflix
Aisling Bea, This Way Up - Channel 4
Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts - Channel 4
Natasia Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats - Channel 4
Rose Matafeo, Starstruck - BBC Three
Drama series
Winner: In My Skin - BBC Three
Manhunt: The Night Stalker - ITV
Unforgotten - ITV
Vigil - BBC One
Single drama
Winner: Together - BBC Two
Death of England: Face to Face - Sky Arts
Help - Channel 4
I Am Victoria - Channel 4
Mini-series
Winner: Time - BBC One
It's A Sin - Channel 4
Landscapers - Sky Atlantic
Stephen - ITV
Soap and continuing drama
Winner: Coronation Street - ITV
Casualty - BBC One
Emmerdale - ITV
Holby City - BBC One
International
Winner: The Underground Railroad - Amazon Prime
Call My Agent! - Netflix
Lupin - Netflix
Mare of Easttown - Sky Atlantic
Squid Game - Netflix
Succession - Sky Atlantic
Entertainment programme
Winner: Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway - ITV
An Audience With Adele - ITV
Life & Rhymes - Sky Arts
Strictly Come Dancing - BBC One
Comedy entertainment programme
Winner: The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan - Channel 4
The Graham Norton Show - BBC One
Race Around Britain - YouTube
The Ranganation - BBC Two
Scripted comedy
Winner: Motherland - BBC Two
Alma's Not Normal - BBC Two
Stath Lets Flats - Channel 4
We Are Lady Parts - Channel 4
Features
Winner: Big Zuu's Big Eats - Dave
Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing - BBC Two
Sort Your Life Out - BBC One
The Great British Sewing Bee - BBC One
Daytime
Winner: The Chase - ITV
Moneybags - Channel 4
Richard Osman's House of Games - BBC Two
Steph's Packed Lunch - Channel 4
Must-see moment
Winner: Strictly Come Dancing, Rose and Giovanni's silent dance to Symphony - BBC One
An Audience With Adele, Adele's surprised by the teacher who changed her life - ITV
I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Ant and Dec dig at Downing Street's lockdown parties - ITV
It's A Sin, Colin's devastating Aids diagnosis - Channel 4
RuPaul's Drag Race UK, UK Hun? - Bimini's verse - BBC Three
Squid Game, Red Light, Green Light game - Netflix
Current affairs
Winner: Fearless: The Women Fighting Putin (Exposure) - ITV
Four Hours At The Capitol - BBC Two
The Men Who Sell Football (Al Jazeera Investigations) - Al Jazeera English
Trump Takes On The World - BBC Two
Single documentary
Winner: My Childhood, My Country - 20 Years In Afghanistan - ITV
9/11: Inside The President's War Room - BBC One
Grenfell: The Untold Story - Channel 4
Nail Bomber: Man Hunt - Netflix
Factual series
Winner: Uprising - BBC One
The Detectives: Fighting Organised Crime - BBC Two
9/11: One Day In America - National Geographic
Undercover Police: Hunting Paedophiles - Channel 4
Reality and constructed factual
Winner: Gogglebox - Channel 4
Married At First Sight UK - E4
RuPaul's Drag Race UK - BBC Three
The Dog House - Channel 4
Specialist factual
Winner: The Missing Children - ITV
Black Power: A British Story of Resistance - BBC Two
Freddie Mercury: The Final Act - BBC Two
Silenced: The Hidden Story of Disabled Britain - BBC Two
News coverage
Winner: ITV News At Ten: Storming of the Capitol - ITV
Channel 4 News: Black To Front - Channel 4
Good Morning Britain: Shamima Begum - ITV
Sky News: Afghanistan: Endgame - Sky News
Sport
Winner: The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Sky Sports Formula 1
ITV Racing: The Grand National - ITV
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - BBC One
Uefa Euro 2020 Semi-Final: England v Denmark - ITV
Live event
Winner: The Earthshot Prize 2021 - BBC One
The Brit Awards 2021 - ITV
The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance - BBC One
Springwatch 2021 - BBC Two
Short-form programme
Winner: Our Land - Together TV
Hollyoaks Saved My Life (Hollyoaks IRL) - YouTube
People You May Know - Financial Times
Please Help - BBC Three
Writer: Comedy
Winner: Nida Manzoor, We Are Lady Parts - Channel 4
Nathan Bryon and Paul Doolan, Bloods - Sky One
Stephen Merchant and Emma Jane Unsworth, The Outlaws - BBC One
Sophie Willan, Alma's Not Normal - BBC Two
Writer: Drama
Winner: Kayleigh Llewellyn, In My Skin - BBC Three
Jack Thorne, Help - Channel 4
Jesse Armstrong, Succession - Sky Atlantic
Russell T Davies, It's A Sin - Channel 4
The full list of Bafta TV Craft nominations and winners is on the Bafta website.