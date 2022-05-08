Bafta TV Awards 2022: The winners and nominees

·5 min read
Cathy Tyson at the Bafta TV Awards
Cathy Tyson won best supporting actress for the Covid drama Help

Here is the list of winners so far from the Bafta Television Awards, which are being handed out at a ceremony in London, as well as all the nominees in the main categories.

Spoiler alert: The winners are being handed out in person earlier than they will be seen on the TV broadcast, which is currently on BBC One.

Leading actress

  • Denise Gough, Too Close - ITV

  • Emily Watson, Too Close - ITV

  • Jodie Comer, Help - Channel 4

  • Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown - Sky Atlantic

  • Lydia West, It's A Sin - Channel 4

  • Niamh Algar, Deceit - Channel 4

Leading actor

  • David Thewlis, Landscapers - Sky Atlantic

  • Hugh Quarshie, Stephen - ITV

  • Olly Alexander, It's A Sin - Channel 4

  • Samuel Adewunmi, You Don't Know Me - BBC One

  • Sean Bean, Time - BBC One

  • Stephen Graham, Help - Channel 4

Supporting actress

  • Winner: Cathy Tyson, Help - Channel 4

  • Céline Buckens, Showtrial - BBC One

  • Emily Mortimer, The Pursuit of Love - BBC One

  • Jessica Plummer, The Girl Before - BBC One

  • Leah Harvey, Foundation - Apple TV+

  • Tahirah Sharif, The Tower - ITV

Supporting actor

  • Winner: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession - Sky Atlantic

  • Callum Scott Howells, It's A Sin - Channel 4

  • David Carlyle, It's A Sin - Channel 4

  • Nonso Anozie, Sweet Tooth - Netflix

  • Omari Douglas, It's A Sin - Channel 4

  • Stephen Graham, Time - BBC One

In pictures: TV stars walk the red carpet at Bafta Awards

Entertainment performance

  • Winner: Big Zuu, Big Zuu's Big Eats - Dave

  • Alison Hammond, I Can See Your Voice - BBC One

  • Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show - BBC One

  • Joe Lycett, Joe Lycett's Got Your Back - Channel 4

  • Michael McIntyre, Michael McIntyre's The Wheel - BBC One

  • Sean Lock, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown - Channel 4

Male performance in a comedy programme

  • Winner: Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats - Channel 4

  • Joe Gilgun, Brassic - Sky Max

  • Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education - Netflix

  • Samson Kayo, Bloods - Sky One

  • Steve Coogan, This Time with Alan Partridge - BBC One

  • Tim Renkow, Jerk - BBC Three

Female performance in a comedy programme

  • Winner: Sophie Willan, Alma's Not Normal - BBC Two

  • Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education - Netflix

  • Aisling Bea, This Way Up - Channel 4

  • Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts - Channel 4

  • Natasia Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats - Channel 4

  • Rose Matafeo, Starstruck - BBC Three

Drama series

  • Winner: In My Skin - BBC Three

  • Manhunt: The Night Stalker - ITV

  • Unforgotten - ITV

  • Vigil - BBC One

Single drama

  • Winner: Together - BBC Two

  • Death of England: Face to Face - Sky Arts

  • Help - Channel 4

  • I Am Victoria - Channel 4

Mini-series

  • Winner: Time - BBC One

  • It's A Sin - Channel 4

  • Landscapers - Sky Atlantic

  • Stephen - ITV

Soap and continuing drama

  • Winner: Coronation Street - ITV

  • Casualty - BBC One

  • Emmerdale - ITV

  • Holby City - BBC One

International

  • Winner: The Underground Railroad - Amazon Prime

  • Call My Agent! - Netflix

  • Lupin - Netflix

  • Mare of Easttown - Sky Atlantic

  • Squid Game - Netflix

  • Succession - Sky Atlantic

Entertainment programme

  • Winner: Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway - ITV

  • An Audience With Adele - ITV

  • Life & Rhymes - Sky Arts

  • Strictly Come Dancing - BBC One

Comedy entertainment programme

  • Winner: The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan - Channel 4

  • The Graham Norton Show - BBC One

  • Race Around Britain - YouTube

  • The Ranganation - BBC Two

Scripted comedy

  • Winner: Motherland - BBC Two

  • Alma's Not Normal - BBC Two

  • Stath Lets Flats - Channel 4

  • We Are Lady Parts - Channel 4

Features

  • Winner: Big Zuu's Big Eats - Dave

  • Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing - BBC Two

  • Sort Your Life Out - BBC One

  • The Great British Sewing Bee - BBC One

Daytime

  • Winner: The Chase - ITV

  • Moneybags - Channel 4

  • Richard Osman's House of Games - BBC Two

  • Steph's Packed Lunch - Channel 4

Must-see moment

  • Winner: Strictly Come Dancing, Rose and Giovanni's silent dance to Symphony - BBC One

  • An Audience With Adele, Adele's surprised by the teacher who changed her life - ITV

  • I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Ant and Dec dig at Downing Street's lockdown parties - ITV

  • It's A Sin, Colin's devastating Aids diagnosis - Channel 4

  • RuPaul's Drag Race UK, UK Hun? - Bimini's verse - BBC Three

  • Squid Game, Red Light, Green Light game - Netflix

Current affairs

  • Winner: Fearless: The Women Fighting Putin (Exposure) - ITV

  • Four Hours At The Capitol - BBC Two

  • The Men Who Sell Football (Al Jazeera Investigations) - Al Jazeera English

  • Trump Takes On The World - BBC Two

Single documentary

  • Winner: My Childhood, My Country - 20 Years In Afghanistan - ITV

  • 9/11: Inside The President's War Room - BBC One

  • Grenfell: The Untold Story - Channel 4

  • Nail Bomber: Man Hunt - Netflix

Factual series

  • Winner: Uprising - BBC One

  • The Detectives: Fighting Organised Crime - BBC Two

  • 9/11: One Day In America - National Geographic

  • Undercover Police: Hunting Paedophiles - Channel 4

Reality and constructed factual

  • Winner: Gogglebox - Channel 4

  • Married At First Sight UK - E4

  • RuPaul's Drag Race UK - BBC Three

  • The Dog House - Channel 4

Specialist factual

  • Winner: The Missing Children - ITV

  • Black Power: A British Story of Resistance - BBC Two

  • Freddie Mercury: The Final Act - BBC Two

  • Silenced: The Hidden Story of Disabled Britain - BBC Two

News coverage

  • Winner: ITV News At Ten: Storming of the Capitol - ITV

  • Channel 4 News: Black To Front - Channel 4

  • Good Morning Britain: Shamima Begum - ITV

  • Sky News: Afghanistan: Endgame - Sky News

Sport

  • Winner: The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Sky Sports Formula 1

  • ITV Racing: The Grand National - ITV

  • Tokyo 2020 Olympics - BBC One

  • Uefa Euro 2020 Semi-Final: England v Denmark - ITV

Live event

  • Winner: The Earthshot Prize 2021 - BBC One

  • The Brit Awards 2021 - ITV

  • The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance - BBC One

  • Springwatch 2021 - BBC Two

Short-form programme

  • Winner: Our Land - Together TV

  • Hollyoaks Saved My Life (Hollyoaks IRL) - YouTube

  • People You May Know - Financial Times

  • Please Help - BBC Three

Writer: Comedy

  • Winner: Nida Manzoor, We Are Lady Parts - Channel 4

  • Nathan Bryon and Paul Doolan, Bloods - Sky One

  • Stephen Merchant and Emma Jane Unsworth, The Outlaws - BBC One

  • Sophie Willan, Alma's Not Normal - BBC Two

Writer: Drama

  • Winner: Kayleigh Llewellyn, In My Skin - BBC Three

  • Jack Thorne, Help - Channel 4

  • Jesse Armstrong, Succession - Sky Atlantic

  • Russell T Davies, It's A Sin - Channel 4

The full list of Bafta TV Craft nominations and winners is on the Bafta website.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • BAFTA TV Awards: Live Updates

    The sun is shining, the stars have made their way down the red carpet and the British Academy of Film and Television Arts’ (BAFTA) Television Awards is underway at the Royal Festival Hall in London, U.K. The event – the first time it has taken place in person in three years due to the COVID […]

  • Western officials visit Ukraine after deadly school bombing

    ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Dozens of Ukrainians were feared dead Sunday after a Russian bomb flattened a school sheltering about 90 people in its basement, while Ukrainian fighters held out at the battered Mariupol steel plant as Moscow's forces rushed to seize it ahead of Russia's Victory Day holiday. The governor of Luhansk province, part of the eastern industrial heartland known as the Donbas, said emergency crews found two bodies and rescued 30 people at the school in the village of Biloho

  • Trump says it will be 'very hard' for Herschel Walker to win the Georgia Senate race if Brian Kemp is the GOP gubernatorial nominee

    "I don't believe Republicans are going to go out and vote for Brian Kemp," Trump said during a tele-rally for ex-Sen. David Perdue earlier this week.

  • Deadly Wildfires in Siberia Destroy Hundreds of Buildings, Officials Say

    Firefighters worked to contain deadly wildfires in Krasnoyarsk Krai, Russia, on May 7, after deaths, hospitalisations, and hundreds of damaged buildings caused a state of emergency to be introduced in the region.Footage published by EMERCOM, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation, shows burnt buildings and other wildfire damage from the Krasnoyarsk region of Siberia.Russian media said seven people died, 17 were injured and 484 buildings destroyed in the fires. EMERCOM said around 300 people and 90 pieces of firefighting equipment had been deployed to fight at least 14 separate fires in the region.A state of emergency was introduced in Krasnoyarsk Krai. Russian President Vladimir Putin was briefed on the situation on Saturday. Credit: EMERCOM via Storyful

  • Toronto's Pan Am Sports Centre to host FINA Swimming World Cup in October

    Toronto will host the FINA Swimming World Cup for the first time in more than 20 years. The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will welcome the world's top swimmer in the second of the three-stop short-course swimming series Oct. 28-30. "After the challenges of the past two years, to bring some of the best swimmers from around the world to Canada will no doubt be a fantastic opportunity for our community, and for new fans to experience the excitement of world-class racing as well," said Swimming Canad

  • Calgary Flames' Blake Coleman relishes post-season homecoming

    DALLAS — Add suiting up for NHL playoff games in his home state for the first time in his career to an eventful few years for Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman. The 30-year-old winger from Plano, Texas may wear enemy colours at American Airlines Center in Dallas during the Flames' first-round series against the Stars, but the moment was nonetheless special for him. After winning back-to-back Stanley Cup rings with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Coleman signed a six-year contract with Calgary last s

  • Nurse, Subban headline nominees for NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is handed out annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” One player is nominated from each of the league's 32 teams. The winner will get a US$25,000 donation to the charity of his choice and two runners-up w

  • Meet Pyotr Kochetkov, the Hurricanes' new goalie who loves to fight

    We have our first breakout star of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • Former sprint star Surin excited to mentor Canada's athletes at 2024 Paris Olympics

    Former sprint star Bruny Surin drew inspiration from Canadian athletes at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Canada climbed the podium 24 times in Tokyo to finish 11th in total medals, despite facing some of the tightest COVID-19 restrictions in prior months of any country competing. And the pandemic meant no fans were permitted in Tokyo. “The athletes really showed they’re resilient,” he said. Surin, who was part of Canada’s 4x100-metre relay team that raced to gold at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, was name

  • Embiid rips Raptors fans for cheering injury: 'It kind of changed my mind about them'

    Joel Embiid put Raptors fans on blast.

  • Aaron Brown sprints to 200-metre victory ahead of Diamond League season opener

    Aaron Brown's wide grin after sprinting across the finish line said it all for the three-time Canadian Olympian. He turned a lightning-quick start in the men's 200 metres into a wind-assisted winning time of 20.05 seconds on Saturday in Nairobi, Kenya, Brown's fastest-ever season-opening finish in the outdoor event. The Toronto native clocked 20.19 to open his 2014 outdoor campaign at the Gainesville Florida Relay and five years later went 20.20 at the Diamond League season opener in Doha, Qatar

  • Campbell makes 32 saves, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 5-2 to take 2-1 series lead

    TAMPA, Fla. — Nikita Kucherov put the puck on a tee for Steven Stamkos in a spot where the Lightning captain has made a living throughout his banner 14-year career. Nearly everyone inside Amalie Arena thought the one-timer off the slick cross-ice pass would find the back of the net — including Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe — and tie the score with under seven minutes left in regulation. "There was a bit of a sense on the bench that it was going in," he said. "Stamkos doesn't miss those ve

  • North Carolina Courage claim NWSL Challenge Cup with close win over Washington Spirit

    The North Carolina Courage completed their undefeated run through pre-season competition with a 2-1 victory over the Washington Spirit to win the NWSL Challenge Cup on Saturday in Cary, N.C. In what was a back-and-forth match, with both sides missing their share of scoring opportunities, it was the Courage who benefitted from a Spirit own goal in the 70th minute to take the lead and eventually emerge victorious. Just a minute after Washington's Ashley Hatch missed a chance to open the scoring, C

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif

  • Blue Jays edge Yankees 2-1 to end New York's 11-game win streak

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman homered and starter Yusei Kikuchi threw a season-high six innings as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated New York 2-1 on Wednesday night to end the Yankees' 11-game winning streak. Jordan Romano worked the ninth for his 12th save to help Toronto salvage the finale of the three-game series. The Blue Jays (16-10) have won 10 of their last 15 games. Joey Gallo hit a solo shot for New York's lone run. It was the Yankees' second loss in their last 15 games. New York, which leads the

  • 'They don't watch us': Chris Boucher on Barkley, O'Neal's Raptors comments

    Chris Boucher wasn't a fan of Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal's take that the Toronto Raptors are in 'no man's land' after losing their playoff series to the Philadelphia 76ers. Listen to the full episode on the 'Hustle Play' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Canadian senior lacrosse leagues ask American pro league to relax player contracts

    Canada's two senior lacrosse leagues are asking a professional league based in the United States to loosen restrictions on its player contracts. A new provision in the Premier Lacrosse League's standard player contract states that a player competing in the American field lacrosse circuit may not engage in "non-PLL sponsored lacrosse, whether it's professional, semi-professional or recreational, indoor, or outdoor," during the season. The clause, obtained by The Canadian Press, states that this r

  • Reconciliation through sport inspires Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics, Paralympics to B.C.

    The Squamish word Chen Chen Stway means to hold each other and lift each other up. Tewanee Joseph said it also represents "the whole thrust" of Canada's Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics and Paralympics to B.C. Joseph, a member of the Squamish Nation, first heard the idea last summer at the ceremony where Marnie McBean, Canada's chef de mission for Tokyo 2020, was gifted the drum she carried everywhere at those Games. He was approached by Canadian Olympic Committee president Tricia S

  • Mitton's Canadian-record throw in shot put is second best in the world this season

    HAMILTON — Sarah Mitton shattered the Canadian record in the women's shot put at the Golden Horseshoe Prep Meet on Saturday. The 25-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., threw 19.58 metres with her sixth and final throw, topping Brittany Crew's Canadian record of 19.28 set in 2019. Mitton's mark is the second farthest in the world this season. She had thrown a personal best 19.12 metres on her fifth throw on Saturday before unleashing her national-record throw. Mitton, who claimed the Canadian indoor re

  • Canada's Brown races to 200-metre victory at Kip Keino Classic in Kenya

    NAIROBI, Kenya — Canada's Aaron Brown pulled away down the stretch to win the 200 metres at the Kip Keino Classic on Saturday. The 29-year-old from Toronto won in a slightly wind-aided -- 2.1 metres per second -- time of 20.05 seconds. American Kyree King was second in 20.18, while Isaac Makwala of Botswana crossed in 20.31 for third. Brown will take on Canadian teammate and Olympic champion Andre De Grasse at the Diamond League stop in Doha, Qatar on May 13. This report by The Canadian Press wa