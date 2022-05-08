Bafta TV Awards 2022: The winners and nominees

Cathy Tyson won best supporting actress for the Covid drama Help

Here is the list of winners so far from the Bafta Television Awards, which are being handed out at a ceremony in London, as well as all the nominees in the main categories.

Spoiler alert: The winners are being handed out in person earlier than they will be seen on the TV broadcast, which is currently on BBC One.

Leading actress

Denise Gough, Too Close - ITV

Emily Watson, Too Close - ITV

Jodie Comer, Help - Channel 4

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown - Sky Atlantic

Lydia West, It's A Sin - Channel 4

Niamh Algar, Deceit - Channel 4

Leading actor

David Thewlis, Landscapers - Sky Atlantic

Hugh Quarshie, Stephen - ITV

Olly Alexander, It's A Sin - Channel 4

Samuel Adewunmi, You Don't Know Me - BBC One

Sean Bean, Time - BBC One

Stephen Graham, Help - Channel 4

Supporting actress

Winner: Cathy Tyson, Help - Channel 4

Céline Buckens, Showtrial - BBC One

Emily Mortimer, The Pursuit of Love - BBC One

Jessica Plummer, The Girl Before - BBC One

Leah Harvey, Foundation - Apple TV+

Tahirah Sharif, The Tower - ITV

Supporting actor

Winner: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession - Sky Atlantic

Callum Scott Howells, It's A Sin - Channel 4

David Carlyle, It's A Sin - Channel 4

Nonso Anozie, Sweet Tooth - Netflix

Omari Douglas, It's A Sin - Channel 4

Stephen Graham, Time - BBC One

In pictures: TV stars walk the red carpet at Bafta Awards

Entertainment performance

Winner: Big Zuu, Big Zuu's Big Eats - Dave

Alison Hammond, I Can See Your Voice - BBC One

Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show - BBC One

Joe Lycett, Joe Lycett's Got Your Back - Channel 4

Michael McIntyre, Michael McIntyre's The Wheel - BBC One

Sean Lock, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown - Channel 4

Male performance in a comedy programme

Winner: Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats - Channel 4

Joe Gilgun, Brassic - Sky Max

Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education - Netflix

Samson Kayo, Bloods - Sky One

Steve Coogan, This Time with Alan Partridge - BBC One

Tim Renkow, Jerk - BBC Three

Female performance in a comedy programme

Story continues

Winner: Sophie Willan, Alma's Not Normal - BBC Two

Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education - Netflix

Aisling Bea, This Way Up - Channel 4

Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts - Channel 4

Natasia Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats - Channel 4

Rose Matafeo, Starstruck - BBC Three

Drama series

Winner: In My Skin - BBC Three

Manhunt: The Night Stalker - ITV

Unforgotten - ITV

Vigil - BBC One

Single drama

Winner: Together - BBC Two

Death of England: Face to Face - Sky Arts

Help - Channel 4

I Am Victoria - Channel 4

Mini-series

Winner: Time - BBC One

It's A Sin - Channel 4

Landscapers - Sky Atlantic

Stephen - ITV

Soap and continuing drama

Winner: Coronation Street - ITV

Casualty - BBC One

Emmerdale - ITV

Holby City - BBC One

International

Winner: The Underground Railroad - Amazon Prime

Call My Agent! - Netflix

Lupin - Netflix

Mare of Easttown - Sky Atlantic

Squid Game - Netflix

Succession - Sky Atlantic

Entertainment programme

Winner: Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway - ITV

An Audience With Adele - ITV

Life & Rhymes - Sky Arts

Strictly Come Dancing - BBC One

Comedy entertainment programme

Winner: The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan - Channel 4

The Graham Norton Show - BBC One

Race Around Britain - YouTube

The Ranganation - BBC Two

Scripted comedy

Winner: Motherland - BBC Two

Alma's Not Normal - BBC Two

Stath Lets Flats - Channel 4

We Are Lady Parts - Channel 4

Features

Winner: Big Zuu's Big Eats - Dave

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing - BBC Two

Sort Your Life Out - BBC One

The Great British Sewing Bee - BBC One

Daytime

Winner: The Chase - ITV

Moneybags - Channel 4

Richard Osman's House of Games - BBC Two

Steph's Packed Lunch - Channel 4

Must-see moment

Winner: Strictly Come Dancing, Rose and Giovanni's silent dance to Symphony - BBC One

An Audience With Adele, Adele's surprised by the teacher who changed her life - ITV

I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Ant and Dec dig at Downing Street's lockdown parties - ITV

It's A Sin, Colin's devastating Aids diagnosis - Channel 4

RuPaul's Drag Race UK, UK Hun? - Bimini's verse - BBC Three

Squid Game, Red Light, Green Light game - Netflix

Current affairs

Winner: Fearless: The Women Fighting Putin (Exposure) - ITV

Four Hours At The Capitol - BBC Two

The Men Who Sell Football (Al Jazeera Investigations) - Al Jazeera English

Trump Takes On The World - BBC Two

Single documentary

Winner: My Childhood, My Country - 20 Years In Afghanistan - ITV

9/11: Inside The President's War Room - BBC One

Grenfell: The Untold Story - Channel 4

Nail Bomber: Man Hunt - Netflix

Factual series

Winner: Uprising - BBC One

The Detectives: Fighting Organised Crime - BBC Two

9/11: One Day In America - National Geographic

Undercover Police: Hunting Paedophiles - Channel 4

Reality and constructed factual

Winner: Gogglebox - Channel 4

Married At First Sight UK - E4

RuPaul's Drag Race UK - BBC Three

The Dog House - Channel 4

Specialist factual

Winner: The Missing Children - ITV

Black Power: A British Story of Resistance - BBC Two

Freddie Mercury: The Final Act - BBC Two

Silenced: The Hidden Story of Disabled Britain - BBC Two

News coverage

Winner: ITV News At Ten: Storming of the Capitol - ITV

Channel 4 News: Black To Front - Channel 4

Good Morning Britain: Shamima Begum - ITV

Sky News: Afghanistan: Endgame - Sky News

Sport

Winner: The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Sky Sports Formula 1

ITV Racing: The Grand National - ITV

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - BBC One

Uefa Euro 2020 Semi-Final: England v Denmark - ITV

Live event

Winner: The Earthshot Prize 2021 - BBC One

The Brit Awards 2021 - ITV

The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance - BBC One

Springwatch 2021 - BBC Two

Short-form programme

Winner: Our Land - Together TV

Hollyoaks Saved My Life (Hollyoaks IRL) - YouTube

People You May Know - Financial Times

Please Help - BBC Three

Writer: Comedy

Winner: Nida Manzoor, We Are Lady Parts - Channel 4

Nathan Bryon and Paul Doolan, Bloods - Sky One

Stephen Merchant and Emma Jane Unsworth, The Outlaws - BBC One

Sophie Willan, Alma's Not Normal - BBC Two

Writer: Drama

Winner: Kayleigh Llewellyn, In My Skin - BBC Three

Jack Thorne, Help - Channel 4

Jesse Armstrong, Succession - Sky Atlantic

Russell T Davies, It's A Sin - Channel 4

The full list of Bafta TV Craft nominations and winners is on the Bafta website.