Bafta suspends Noel Clarke over harassment claims

Portrait photograph of Noel Clarke

Actor and director Noel Clarke has been suspended by Bafta after allegations of sexual harassment, weeks after he received one of its top awards.

In a statement, Bafta said it made the decision "in light of the allegations of serious misconduct" in the Guardian.

The Kidulthood and Doctor Who actor, 45, was given the outstanding British contribution to cinema prize at a ceremony on 10 April.

Clarke has said he "vehemently" denies "any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing".

In a statement he said he intended to "defend myself against these false allegations".

He added: "In a 20-year career, I have put inclusivity and diversity at the forefront of my work and never had a complaint made against me.

"If anyone who has worked with me has ever felt uncomfortable or disrespected, I sincerely apologise."

The Guardian reported allegations from 20 women, all of whom knew Clarke in a professional capacity.

Bafta said it was suspending his membership and the recently awarded honour "immediately and until further notice".

Clarke is currently appearing in the successful ITV police drama Viewpoint, a five-part series with episodes airing each evening this week. Its finale is scheduled to be broadcast later.

He wrote and starred in the acclaimed film trilogy Kidulthood, Adulthood and Brotherhood - which offered an uncompromising depiction of teenage life on the streets of west London - and directed two of them.

The actor and producer, from London, was first recognised by Bafta in 2009, when he won the rising star prize. His first major on-screen role was in Channel 4 drama-comedy Metrosexuality in 2001.

In Doctor Who, Clarke played Mickey Smith, the series' first-ever black companion, to the 10th doctor, played by David Tennant.

Noel Clarke collected his latest Bafta award at the 74th annual event on 10 April

Clarke co-created and starred in the Sky police procedural drama Bulletproof with actor Ashley Walters.

He is married to Iris Da Silva, a cosmetic designer, and the couple have three sons.

Story continues

When approached for comment, management and production company 42 M&P said it no longer represented Clarke.

