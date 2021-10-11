BAFTA To Skip 2021 Britannia Awards

BAFTA has decided to skip the Britannia Awards, the annual prizes given out by the Brit awards body’s Los Angeles branch, for the second straight year.

No official reason for the decision was given, but last year’s Britannia Awards awards were cancelled due to difficulties caused by the pandemic. The ceremony usually takes place in proximity to the American Film Market, which has again pivoted to fully virtual this year.

While much of the world has re-opened, travel remains difficult including between the U.S. and UK. There is hope that restrictions will be eased in November but an agreement is yet to be thrashed out between the two governments.

BAFTA sent the following statement to Deadline stating that the ceremony will return in 2022:

“BAFTA Britannia awards will be a key part of our plans for 2022, for the rest of this year we are continuing to focus on our year-round learning and talent programs, which include scholarships, the GSA Bafta Student Awards and Breakthrough USA – which we will announce the new cohort for later in the year.”

